Tracy Bell named Chief Investment Officer of First Horizon Advisors Inc.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation, (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") is pleased to announce that Tracy Bell has been promoted to the Chief Investment Officer of First Horizon Advisors Inc., the Wealth Management subsidiary of First Horizon.

Tracy Bell is named Chief Investment Officer of First Horizon Advisors Inc., the Wealth Management subsidiary of First Horizon.

In this role, Bell will lead the First Horizon Advisors investment team in addition to the bank's Women & Wealth client initiative. Bell brings 27 years of investment management experience from various institutions including Regions, Sterne Agee Asset Management, and IBERIABANK prior to joining First Horizon Advisors as Director of Equity Strategies in 2020.

She authors investment publications and frequently serves as a speaker across the First Horizon footprint and as a subject matter expert in the media. Bell serves on the board of directors and is the past treasurer for Girls, Inc. of Central Alabama. She has previously been an industry mentor for student teams from The University of Alabama, Samford University and The University of West Alabama competing in the CFA Institute Research Challenge.

"Tracy is a well-regarded investment expert with a passion for helping clients achieve their financial goals and investment strategies," said Martin de Laureal, President of First Horizon Advisors, Inc. "In her leadership position, Tracy will play an integral role as we expand our wealth capabilities throughout our footprint."

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $81.7 billion in assets as of December 31, 2023, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

About First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. is the Wealth Management business of First Horizon, a leading banking franchise in the Southeastern United States. With $65 billion in assets under management/administration and a client-centric mission, First Horizon Advisors Inc. offers expertise in Investment Management, Financial Planning, Private Banking, Trust and Family Office services to our clients.

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation