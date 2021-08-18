Tracy Connor Appointed Editor-in-Chief of The Daily Beast

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Daily Beast today announced the appointment of Tracy Connor as editor-in-chief, effective immediately. Previously executive editor of The Daily Beast, Ms. Connor will now oversee all editorial strategy and functions of The Beast's newsroom, reporting to CEO Heather Dietrick.

"I'm thrilled to usher in The Beast's next chapter with Tracy at the helm," said Heather Dietrick, CEO of The Daily Beast. "With her ferocious appetite for unearthing the biggest stories and an unwavering commitment to excellence, as executive editor Tracy led the Beast in hitting record traffic, with our reach, impact and influence growing like never before. Tracy puts her heart into making everyone around her the best they can be, bringing a sense of fun, mischievousness and generosity to the newsroom that helps define our culture. I'm excited for what's ahead."

Ms. Connor joined The Daily Beast from NBC News as executive editor in 2018, bringing with her an extensive career as an award-winning journalist. While at NBC, Ms. Connor reported for the website before joining the investigative unit. She also previously worked for New York Daily News, the New York Post and United Press International and won numerous awards over her decades-long career including a Deadline Club award and a Gracie award, along with four Emmy nominations.

"The moment I walked into the newsroom three years ago, I knew the Beast was the place for me," said Tracy Connor, editor-in-chief of The Daily Beast. "Each day since then I've watched in pride and awe as this team delivered scoop after scoop with grit, heart and an unswerving commitment to the truth. I'm humbled and honored at the opportunity to help define the next chapter of The Beast's incredible legacy."

