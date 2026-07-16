Trade Nation Wins 2026 Online Money Awards for Third Consecutive Year

LONDON, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trade Nation, the global CFD provider, is pleased to announce that it has won in the category of "Best Spread Betting Provider" at the 2026 Online Money Awards for the third year in a row. The awards attract thousands of verified votes and pay tribute to the market's top-performing investment, trading and publicly listed businesses.

Votes are cast by UK private investors and traders, making the awards truly investor focused. They recognise companies for service, product innovation, low-cost trading, ease of investing and comprehensive market research tools in the online financial sectors.

Winning this award again shows that Trade Nation's comprehensive spread betting service is a big hit with investors and traders alike. Trade Nation continues to work hard to give its customers the best possible service, with a knowledgeable team always on hand to help.

Archie Humphries, Director at Holiston Media, said:

"Trade Nation is, once again, a worthy winner at this year's Online Money Awards, offering a stand out financial spread betting service to its clients. With no commission and extremely tight spreads, it makes them one of the best when it comes to value, allowing them to provide a truly specialist service."

Andy Merry, Chief Commercial Officer at Trade Nation, said:

"We are incredibly honoured to be named 'Best Spread Betting Provider' at the 2026 Online Money Awards for the third consecutive year. This recognition, backed by over 9,000 votes from retail investors and traders, validates our unwavering commitment to transparency, fairness and to empowering our customers to outperform the markets.

"In an industry often criticised for complexity and hidden costs, we've proven that a different approach is not just possible but preferred by thousands of traders.

"What makes this award particularly meaningful is that it comes directly from the trading community. These 9,000 votes represent real people who trust us with their financial journeys every day. We don't take that responsibility lightly.

"To everyone who voted for us, thank you for your trust. To those yet to experience Trade Nation, join a community that's reshaping what spread betting can and should be."

About Trade Nation

Trade Nation is a global CFD and spread betting provider, regulated in multiple jurisdictions, including the UK, where it is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Founded in 2014, Trade Nation has grown into an award-winning fintech and financial services firm with offices across London, Portugal, Sydney, Johannesburg, Seychelles, Malaysia, and The Bahamas.

With a management team with over 200 years of industry experience, Trade Nation is dedicated to ensuring it offers the best trading and investing services.

W: https://tradenation.com/en-eu/ and https://tradenation.com/pt-eu/

T: https://twitter.com/itstradenation

L: https://www.linkedin.com/company/itstradenation/

Risk Warning

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Between 74–89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

SOURCE Trade Nation