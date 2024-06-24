Trade Show Executive Names Equip Expo to the Gold 100

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living and equipment exposition, was recently named to Trade Show Executive's Gold 100 list of the largest trade shows in the United States last year. The trade show drew more than 27,000 people from all 50 states and 46 countries in 2023, and covered more than a million square feet of exhibit space.

Equip Exposition brings landscapers, contractors, and outdoor power equipment dealers to Louisville this fall, with a 30-acre outdoor demo yard where attendees can drive, mulch, chop, mow and dig while trying out the latest equipment. The 2023 show had 1.2 million square feet of exhibit space and 876 exhibitors at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

"Equip Exposition continues to grow because we listen to our attendees and exhibitors," said Kris Kiser, President of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, which owns and operates Equip Exposition. "The show evolves with the industry every year, and is the place to be for anyone in this business."

In 2023, the show received two Grand Awards in Trade Show Executive's Gold 100 Awards program: "Most Innovative Show" and the "Slam Dunk Award: Best New Idea."

"If you want to go somewhere in this industry and talk to either the outdoor equipment manufacturers, or the dealers or really get a feel for life as a professional in this industry, I mean, this is where you come," said Richard Behnke with Enginaire, who attended the show last year.

Attendees who register at EquipExposition.com before July 31, 2024 will be automatically entered in a sweepstakes where they may win a lifetime registration to Equip or $500 in Visa gift cards to help offset the cost of travel. All registrants who book their hotel in advance through Equip's housing provider are entered to possibly win a free 3-night stay during Equip. Learn more and see the sweepstakes' official rules on the web site.

Hotels can be booked through Equip's official housing provider, Louisville Tourism, on the Equip website.

For information and help go to: https://help.equipexposition.com/knowledge

About Equip Exposition

Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, is held annually in Louisville, Kentucky, and is one of the largest, annual trade shows in the United States, and is co-located with Hardscape North America. Equip publishes equip magazine and is owned and managed by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, an international trade association representing manufacturers of outdoor power equipment, parts, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars, and their suppliers. For more information visit www.EquipExposition.com.

