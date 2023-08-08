Trade Show Executive's Gold 100 Awards Name Equip Expo a Finalist in 5 Categories Including Greatest Trade Show of 2022

News provided by

Equip Exposition

08 Aug, 2023, 08:33 ET

LOUISVILLE, ky., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living and equipment exposition, was recently named a finalist in five categories for Trade Show Executive's Gold 100 Awards. Equip Expo is one of the largest and most unique trade shows in the United States, with more than 25,000 people attending last year.

Equip Exposition was named a finalist for "Most Innovative Show," "The Slam Dunk Award: Best New Idea," "The Marketing Genius Award," "The Best New Launch in 2022," and "The Greatest Trade Show of 2022."

“We have worked hard to innovate Equip Expo and bring the best gold-standard level programming and events to our attendees and exhibitors,” says Kris Kiser, President & CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, which owns Equip Exposition. “These awards recognize our team’s hard work and dedication to providing the best possible show to the landscape, lawncare, hardscape and outdoor power equipment professionals.”
Equip Exposition is unique because it offers a 30-acre demo yard where attendees can literally mow, chop, dig, saw and drive with the latest outdoor power equipment. They can even try out the latest UTVs and their features on the UTV Test Track before going inside to the exhibits and industry training opportunities.

The latest technology, which is changing how landscaping is sold and created, is on full display at Equip Exposition in places like the Drone Zone, where attendees can try their hands at flying drones and take steps toward earning remote pilot certification. There's even a dog adoption event on-site, Mutt Madness, where the people who make America's amazing landscapes can bring home furry friends who remind everyone why yards are so wonderful.

"We offer education, entertainment, and hands-on experiences that happen nowhere else for the industry," says Kiser.

Trade Show Executive's prestigious Gold 100 & Summit recognizes the top trade shows held in the U.S. and offers associations and independent show organizers an opportunity to highlight their achievements. The awards will be presented in San Diego at a Summit being held September 13-15.

The summit is a celebration of the winners as well as the industry's robust recovery. The event culminates with the traditional Gold 100 Gala saluting the trade shows that set the Gold Standard and spotlighting the exceptional shows that take home the coveted Gold 100 Grand Awards. 

To learn more about Equip Expo, visit equipexposition.com, or contact the Equip Exposition office at [email protected] or call 502-536-7050.

Photos Available: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/e4z42gvuswnetdt0xud06/h?rlkey=6xzd6m3ka0cfrz12p3cbz9i34&dl=0

Embeddable YouTube videos: https://www.youtube.com/@equipexposition  

Media contacts
Ami Neiberger, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, 703-887-4877, [email protected]
Debbi Mayster, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, 240-988-6243, [email protected]

About Equip Exposition
Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, is held annually in Louisville, Kentucky, and is one of the largest annual trade shows in the United States. The show publishes equip magazine and is owned and managed by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, an international trade association representing manufacturers of outdoor power equipment, parts, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars, and their suppliers. For more information visit www.EquipExposition.com

SOURCE Equip Exposition

