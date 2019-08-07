Tradebe Opens New Service Center in Raleigh-Durham, NC

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradebe is proud to announce that our Raleigh-Durham, NC Service Center is now open. Our site location is 5010 Denfield St, Durham, NC 27704.

This new location, conveniently located just north of I-85 near the Research Triangle region, includes office space, warehouse space and docks available for customer deliveries.

This new location, with additional fleet equipment, ensures more timely service to our local clients in the Piedmont of NC. It also allows us to further establish Tradebe's best-in-class service and waste management capabilities to new clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region of NC, VA and WV.

Tradebe's Durham, NC capabilities include:

Tradebe owns and operates eight (8) Treatment, Storage, and Disposal facilities (TSDFs) across the US with the closest in Millington, TN. Tradebe service centers, offering similar services to our Durham location, are also strategically located throughout our facility network including Columbia, SC and Atlanta, GA.

"Tradebe's new Service Center in Raleigh-Durham, NC is an important expansion to our facility network. Our continued commitment to expanding our geographical reach ensures improved service excellence and response time especially for our clients in the Research Triangle region and beyond in the Carolinas and the Mid-Atlantic," says Bob O'Brien, Executive Vice-President of Operations, Tradebe USA.

Tradebe is one of the largest global companies in the environmental sector serving various markets including industrial, manufacturing, petrochemical, pharmaceutical and more. As a global business dedicated to sustainable waste management, we seek the greenest waste solutions possible with a priority on recycling and recovery. We recycle over 60% of the waste we process.

ABOUT TRADEBE

Tradebe is a leading, global company in the environmental sector serving various markets including industrial, manufacturing, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, oil & gas, etc. We offer our services in Europe (UK, Spain, France and Germany), the US and the Middle East. Tradebe employs over 2,500 people worldwide and operates 85 facilities across Spain (31), United Kingdom (22), United States (28), France (2), Oman (1) and Germany (1).

