Tradebe Ranks High on ENR's 2019 List of Top 200 Environmental Firms

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradebe has been recognized for the fourth consecutive year among the Top 200 Environmental Firms for 2019, a respected annual ranking of key firms in the global environmental marketplace published by Engineering News-Record (ENR), the leading business and project publication and website covering the worldwide architecture, engineering and construction industry.

ENR has ranked Tradebe at #26 based on total global revenue in environmental services, and at #7 among the Top 10 firms in the hazardous waste management category.

"Tradebe's inclusion in ENR's top ranking for the fourth consecutive year reflects the commitment of our team to continue to be one of the premier environmental service leaders

in both the US and globally," says Jeff Beswick, Tradebe USA CEO.

Tradebe is an International Environmental Service Leader specializing in Sustainable Waste Recycling and Hazardous and Non-Hazardous Waste Reclamation, Treatment and Disposal with a priority on Safety and Compliance.

As a global business dedicated to Sustainable Waste Management, Tradebe is the preferred Turnkey Environmental Service provider that offers Recycling options that meet corporate Sustainability Goals.

With a priority focused on the 4Rs of Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Recover, over 60% of the waste Tradebe processes is recycled.

For more information on how Tradebe can assist you with your goals of sustainable waste recycling, please call us at (800) 388-7242 Nationwide or at (888) 276-0887 in the Northeast or email us at sustainability@tradebe.com.

For more information on ENR "Top Lists", please visit https://www.enr.com/toplists/2019-Top-200-Environmental-Firms-1.

Read more…

ABOUT TRADEBE

Tradebe is a leading, global company in the environmental sector serving various markets including industrial, manufacturing, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, oil & gas, etc. We offer our services in Europe (UK, Spain, France and Germany), the US and the Middle East. Tradebe employs over 2,500 people worldwide and operates 85 facilities across Spain (31), United Kingdom (22), United States (28), France (2), Oman (1) and Germany (1).

SOURCE Tradebe

Related Links

http://www.tradebeusa.com

