TradeCentric Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

Company demonstrates commitment to data security excellence by maintaining industry-leading standards for data security and compliance customers and partners

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeCentric, the leading provider of B2B connected commerce solutions powering integration and automation between eCommerce and eProcurement systems announces it has earned SOC 2 Type 2 certification. This prestigious certification validates TradeCentric's dedication to maintaining the highest standards of data security for its clients.

SOC 2 Type 2 compliance is a rigorous process that involves thorough examination of an organization's controls and processes related to the security of customer data. By achieving this certification, TradeCentric demonstrates its ability to securely manage and protect sensitive information entrusted to its platform.

"We are thrilled to have achieved SOC 2 Type 2 certification, which underscores our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our clients' data," said Steve Frechette, CPTO at TradeCentric. "This accomplishment reflects our dedication to providing secure and reliable solutions that instill continual confidence in our clients and partners."

The SOC 2 Type 2 certification further reinforces TradeCentric's position as a trusted partner for businesses seeking robust and compliant B2B Connected Commerce solutions. It assures clients that TradeCentric adheres to stringent security protocols and industry best practices to mitigate risks and protect against potential threats.

TradeCentric remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of data security and compliance, continuously investing in resources and technology to uphold its SOC 2 Type 2 certification and exceed client expectations.

About TradeCentric

TradeCentric, formerly PunchOut2Go, transforms the way businesses transact by enabling PunchOut, Purchase Order and Invoice Automation solutions for thousands of companies around the world. Uniquely positioned at the intersection of eCommerce and eProcurement, TradeCentric helps B2B buyers and suppliers connect, automate and scale their digital trading capabilities via a cloud-based integration platform that is fully managed and purpose-built to simplify the complexities of B2B connected commerce. Learn more at TradeCentric.com.

