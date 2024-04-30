TradeCentric Announces Updates to TradeCentric for Salesforce B2B Commerce Lightning on Salesforce AppExchange

TradeCentric's customers can now benefit from an enhanced connector that elevates the integration experience and redefines B2B eCommerce excellence

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeCentric today announced it has updated TradeCentric for Salesforce B2B Commerce Lightning on Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts. These updates, which will enable Salesforce Commerce Cloud users to easily connect with B2B buyers on any leading procurement solution or ERP system to drive eCommerce sales, now supports Level 2 PunchOut, edit cart, active order protection and enhanced data.

TradeCentric for Salesforce B2B Commerce Lightning is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N4V00000HRJKeUAP

Features of TradeCentric's updated app include:

Level 2 PunchOut: Buyers can access and view desired product details in Salesforce from their procurement system, ensuring a straightforward and user-friendly experience.

Buyers can access and view desired product details in Salesforce from their procurement system, ensuring a straightforward and user-friendly experience. Edit Cart Support: Users can reactivate and edit their cart in Salesforce B2B Commerce by selecting the "Edit Cart" button within their procurement system.

Users can reactivate and edit their cart in Salesforce B2B Commerce by selecting the "Edit Cart" button within their procurement system. Enhanced Data in Salesforce B2B Commerce: The connector supports suppliers seeking to integrate an invoice solution into their TradeCentric program, facilitating invoice enrichment from purchase orders.

The connector supports suppliers seeking to integrate an invoice solution into their TradeCentric program, facilitating invoice enrichment from purchase orders. "Order Summary" Display : Salesforce B2B Commerce now features the "Order Summary" on purchase orders generated by TradeCentric.

: Salesforce B2B Commerce now features the "Order Summary" on purchase orders generated by TradeCentric. Custom Data Retrieval: Custom data points from the product, cart, and cart item objects are retrievable alongside the buyer's cart.

Custom data points from the product, cart, and cart item objects are retrievable alongside the buyer's cart. Flexible PunchOut Options: Merchants can decide if PunchOut updates buyer data immediat ely or if they prefer to keep existing data unchanged (for example, updating a saved phone number when a buyer Punches Out with a new one).

Comments on the News

"As we continue to collaboratively work with Salesforce, TradeCentric remains dedicated to innovation," said Elizabeth Segovia , CEO at TradeCentric. "These recent enhancements are a testament to our commitment to providing cutting-edge B2B connected commerce solutions."

, CEO at TradeCentric. "These recent enhancements are a testament to our commitment to providing cutting-edge B2B connected commerce solutions." "Modern B2B commerce requires seamless alignment between catalog data and procurement," said Andy Peebler , VP Product Strategy & Ecosystem Commerce Cloud at Salesforce. "This integration with TradeCentric is helping make some of these features more plug-and-play for our customers. Together, we're committed to simplifying processes and ensuring an unparalleled user experience."

, VP Product Strategy & Ecosystem Commerce Cloud at Salesforce. "This integration with TradeCentric is helping make some of these features more plug-and-play for our customers. Together, we're committed to simplifying processes and ensuring an unparalleled user experience." Salesforce, AppExchange, Commerce Cloud and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, inc.

About TradeCentric

TradeCentric, formerly PunchOut2Go, transforms the way businesses transact by enabling PunchOut, Purchase Order and Invoice Automation solutions for thousands of companies around the world. Uniquely positioned at the intersection of eCommerce and eProcurement, TradeCentric helps B2B buyers and suppliers connect, automate and scale their digital trading capabilities via a cloud-based integration platform that is fully managed and purpose-built to simplify the complexities of B2B connected commerce. Learn more at TradeCentric.com.

