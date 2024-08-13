TradeCentric Celebrates Third Consecutive Year on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America

The recognition highlights the company's momentum driven by product innovation, strengthened strategic partnerships and global expansion

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeCentric , the leading provider of B2B Connected Commerce solutions powering integration and automation between eCommerce and eProcurement systems, has been recognized for the third consecutive year as one of America's fastest growing private companies on Inc.'s annual Inc. 5000 list.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"It's an incredible honor to be featured on the esteemed Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year," said Elizabeth Segovia, CEO of TradeCentric. "As the global leader in B2B Connected Commerce solutions, we are dedicated to continually improving our product offerings, services, and partnerships to better serve our vast network of buyers and suppliers."

Inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list is just one of many significant accomplishments for TradeCentric this year. The company continues to make substantial investments in its platform , with an upcoming release enhancing analytics capabilities to help customers quickly understand their growth and performance. Close partnerships with major providers such as Coupa , OroCommerce , Salesforce and BigCommerce remain central to TradeCentric's engagement strategy. Additionally, TradeCentric has expanded its global presence with a new team in Bucharest, Romania , positioning the company for its next phase of growth.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

Inc. 5000 - Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About TradeCentric

TradeCentric, formerly PunchOut2Go, transforms the way businesses transact by enabling PunchOut, Purchase Order and Invoice Automation solutions for thousands of companies around the world. Uniquely positioned at the intersection of eCommerce and eProcurement, TradeCentric helps B2B buyers and suppliers connect, automate and scale their digital trading capabilities via a cloud-based integration platform that is fully managed and purpose-built to simplify the complexities of B2B connected commerce. Learn more at TradeCentric.com .

