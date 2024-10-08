TradeCentric Earns Spot on the Spend Matters 50 Providers to Watch List

Company recognized for innovation and leadership in B2B Connected Commerce

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeCentric , the leading provider of B2B Connected Commerce solutions that enable seamless integration and automation between eCommerce and eProcurement systems, is proud to announce its recognition on the Spend Matters 50 Providers to Watch list for 2024.

The annual 50 Providers to Watch list highlights the most dynamic and fast-rising companies in the procurement and supply chain market. These are the innovators and solution providers who continue to evolve and develop groundbreaking products that propel the industry forward.

"TradeCentric offers a versatile solution that combines PunchOut capabilities with middleware for processing invoices and POs," said Xavier Olivera, Lead Analyst for Downstream Procurement at Spend Matters. "It provides a platform-agnostic tool that integrates seamlessly across various industries and ERP systems, allowing for the configuration of PunchOuts for both buyers and suppliers. This flexibility makes TradeCentric a significant player in streamlining procurement processes."

Spend Matters provides trusted market intelligence, with an extensive team of analysts that track more than 1,500 procurement and supply chain technology and services providers to identify the best-in-class solutions that drive the most impactful results.

Being named on the 50 Providers to Watch list is just one of many achievements for TradeCentric this year. The company is making significant investments in its platform , with an upcoming release set to enhance analytics capabilities and enable customers to quickly assess their growth and performance.

"We are honored to be recognized by Spend Matters as one of the 50 Providers to Watch," said Elizabeth Segovia, CEO of TradeCentric. "This acknowledgment reflects our commitment to deliver industry leading, innovative, scalable solutions that seamlessly connect systems and trading partners. TradeCentric manages the complexities of B2B eCommerce integration to enable automated, efficient and accurate transactions for thousands of companies globally. We look forward to driving continued growth and impact for our customers."

Spend Matters is the leading solution intelligence source for procurement and supply chain professionals. Combining deep technology analysis and tailored advisory services with daily news coverage and subscription research, Spend Matters is trusted by CPOs, consultants, investors and solution providers alike as their procurement technology intelligence partner.

TradeCentric, formerly PunchOut2Go, transforms the way businesses transact by enabling PunchOut, Purchase Order and Invoice Automation solutions for thousands of companies around the world. Uniquely positioned at the intersection of eCommerce and eProcurement, TradeCentric helps B2B buyers and suppliers connect, automate and scale their digital trading capabilities via a cloud-based integration platform that is fully managed and purpose-built to simplify the complexities of B2B connected commerce. Learn more at TradeCentric.com.

