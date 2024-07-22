TradeCentric Expands Global Footprint with Romanian Team

Strategic expansion enhances company's reach and bolsters support for clients across a variety of markets

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeCentric , the leading provider of B2B Connected Commerce solutions powering integration and automation between eCommerce and eProcurement systems, announces it has expanded operations to now include Bucharest, Romania. The milestone strategically positions TradeCentric to provide comprehensive support to clients across North America, Europe and other regions.

"We are thrilled to expand our European presence," said Elizabeth Segovia, CEO at TradeCentric. "Bucharest is a city known for its rich history, talent and innovation, and our new Romanian-based team will play a critical role in our long-term strategy to provide innovative B2B Connected Commerce solutions across a variety of markets."

With established operations in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Brazil, the strategic expansion enhances TradeCentric's global reach and reaffirms its commitment to providing superior support to its customers worldwide. Expanding to Romania offers substantial benefits, including:

Enhanced Customer Support: Dedicated European-based customer support and delivery resources will accelerate response times and enable more opportunities for real-time collaboration.

Dedicated European-based customer support and delivery resources will accelerate response times and enable more opportunities for real-time collaboration. Stronger Delivery and Project Management: Additional resources across multiple time zones provide more development hours to enhance innovation, accelerate delivery of solutions and expand our development coverage and footprint to more seamlessly deliver continuous improvements for customers.

Additional resources across multiple time zones provide more development hours to enhance innovation, accelerate delivery of solutions and expand our development coverage and footprint to more seamlessly deliver continuous improvements for customers. Scalable Delivery: The new office enables TradeCentric to meet increased demand and ensure seamless, high-quality service across all regions.

The new office enables TradeCentric to meet increased demand and ensure seamless, high-quality service across all regions. Foundation for Future Growth: As TradeCentric continues to grow its customer base globally, a dedicated team on the ground will be instrumental in driving sales and customer success activities. By learning the market and having local product engineering resources, we can better address customer needs and tailor our solutions to specific regional requirements.

"The opening of our Bucharest office is just the beginning," said Pete Geherin, VP of Professional Services at TradeCentric. "We are implementing new strategies to drive success for customers, delivering the highest levels of service and support."

Learn more about TradeCentric's latest milestone on TradeCentric.com.

About TradeCentric

TradeCentric, formerly PunchOut2Go, transforms the way businesses transact by enabling PunchOut, Purchase Order and Invoice Automation solutions for thousands of companies around the world. Uniquely positioned at the intersection of eCommerce and eProcurement, TradeCentric helps B2B buyers and suppliers connect, automate and scale their digital trading capabilities via a cloud-based integration platform that is fully managed and purpose-built to simplify the complexities of B2B connected commerce. Learn more at TradeCentric.com.

