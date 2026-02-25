TradeCentric Named to The Hackett Group's 2026 50 to Watch List for the Second Year in a Row

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeCentric , the leading provider of B2B eProcurement integration solutions connecting enterprise buyers and suppliers, is proud to announce that it has been honored on The Hackett Group's 50 to Watch List for 2026. The program recognizes emerging, leading and enduring solution providers shaping the procurement technology market.

For the 2025–2026 lists, The Hackett Group® evaluated approximately 220 procurement technology vendors globally. Eligibility for inclusion was based on participation in product demonstrations, enabling a consistent and objective assessment across all vendors evaluated.

"TradeCentric is included in the '50 to Watch' list due to its platform-agnostic approach to PunchOut enablement and transaction middleware," said Xavier Olivera, Lead Analyst, Downstream Procurement, The Hackett Group®. "By supporting configurable PunchOuts for both buyers and suppliers across multiple ERP environments, it addresses a persistent integration challenge in procurement execution and supplier connectivity."

As organizations seek measurable outcomes from technology investments, differentiation is increasingly driven by how effectively providers translate innovation into practical, scalable results.

"We're honored to be recognized by The Hackett Group® as one of the 50 to Watch," said Elizabeth Segovia, CEO of TradeCentric. "This recognition reinforces what we hear from customers every day, that integration isn't just a technical requirement, it's a growth strategy. By delivering intelligent, intentional integrations, we help organizations remove friction, unlock efficiency, and accelerate measurable results."

About TradeCentric

TradeCentric helps enterprise suppliers integrate commerce and accelerate results by making it easier to do business with their buyers. Our platform delivers intelligent eProcurement integrations that connect eCommerce and procurement systems through solutions like PunchOut, Purchase Order Automation, and Invoice Automation. Built with intention and designed to scale, TradeCentric eliminates integration complexity and operational friction, enabling suppliers to grow revenue, drive efficiency, and power results in a new era of B2B growth.

TradeCentric Media Contact:

Amanda Tressler

[email protected]

SOURCE TradeCentric