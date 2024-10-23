TradeCentric Unveils Reimagined Analytics Capabilities in Latest Quarterly Product Release

Highlights from the Q3 product release include new Analytics functionality, enhanced security for PCI transactions, and more

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeCentric , the leading provider of B2B Connected Commerce solutions powering integration and automation between eCommerce and eProcurement systems, announced the release of its latest quarterly product release, featuring enhanced Analytics capabilities designed to empower users with enriched integration program performance insights to drive growth. The release reflects TradeCentric's commitment to driving innovation and improving the B2B Connected Commerce experience for its growing global customer base.

This latest release introduces several key enhancements aimed at increasing efficiency, improving the user experience, and offering additional support for unique customer requirements.

Among the most notable new features is TradeCentric Analytics , a powerful tool that provides customers with instant, comprehensive and actionable insights on the performance of their B2B eCommerce integrations. TradeCentric Analytics is a destination that provides proactive issue detection, strategic data insights, and detailed dashboards with advanced filtering capabilities for deep analysis on relevant information. Customers can leverage TradeCentric Analytics to:

Understand performance trends and identify peak activity periods

Assess trading partner performance and discover opportunities to better utilize integrations

Streamline processes

Make data-driven decisions that strengthen their B2B Connected Commerce strategy

"We are excited to deliver powerful new capabilities to our customers," said Steve Frechette, Chief Product and Technology Officer of TradeCentric. "Our never-ending goal is to make B2B integration scalable, more secure, and more impactful. This quarter's enhancements address key customer feedback and industry demands, helping our users optimize their operations and achieve greater success."

Other key highlights of the product release include:

Enhanced PCI Security: TradeCentric is now integrated with leading payment providers including CardConnect, Authorize.Net, and PayTrace to offer standardized processes that ensure the security and protection of sensitive PCI data for purchase orders. This method enhances data security and reduces fraud risk by minimizing exposure to sensitive information. Support for additional providers will be added in future releases.





: TradeCentric can now provide enhanced support for organizations in EMEA and other global regions with trading partners using the Peppol network via a Certified Peppol Access Point. Support for Peppol standards provides suppliers and trading partners a seamless, end-to-end integration solution that streamlines the invoice processing lifecycle. Support is also included for purchase orders and PunchOut carts. Compatibility with latest partner platform updates: TradeCentric has completed quarterly compatibility testing to ensure all connectors are up-to-date and functioning properly with all current and historical versions of partner platforms. Included in this quarter's compatibility testing is Adobe Commerce, Shopify, Coupa, and NetSuite.

In addition to these enhancements, TradeCentric rolled out new package solution options designed to better meet customers' evolving needs. The TradeCentric Connect Packages are designed to meet businesses at every stage of their B2B Connected Commerce journey, ultimately providing customers with more flexibility and long-term scalability that aligns with their business goals. Packages range from Basics, an offering ideal for teams beginning their integration journey, to Complete, the most comprehensive package for innovators.

The new capabilities are now available to all TradeCentric users. For more information, read the latest blog on TradeCentric.com and register for our upcoming Product Update webinar on November 13 at 1PM ET.

About TradeCentric

TradeCentric, formerly PunchOut2Go, transforms the way businesses transact by enabling PunchOut, Purchase Order and Invoice Automation solutions for thousands of companies around the world. Uniquely positioned at the intersection of eCommerce and eProcurement, TradeCentric helps B2B buyers and suppliers connect, automate and scale their digital trading capabilities via a cloud-based integration platform that is fully managed and purpose-built to simplify the complexities of B2B connected commerce. Learn more at TradeCentric.com.

