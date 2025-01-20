TradeCentric Welcomes New Head of Marketing to Accelerate Strategic Growth and Market Expansion

Katie Meeker joins TradeCentric to drive expansion, foster deeper customer engagement, and spearhead go-to-market strategies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeCentric , the leading provider of B2B Connected Commerce solutions powering integration and automation between eCommerce and eProcurement systems, announces that Katie Meeker has joined the company as Vice President of Marketing. Meeker will lead the company's global marketing strategy, focusing on advancing brand leadership, deepening customer relationships, and accelerating market expansion.

With more than 15 years of experience in B2B technology marketing, Meeker has a proven track record of leading organizations through significant growth and transformation. As TradeCentric continues to execute its aggressive global growth strategy, Meeker's leadership will play a pivotal role in expanding into new markets and fostering stronger connections with customers, partners, and industry stakeholders.

"Katie's strategic vision and deep marketing expertise will be invaluable to TradeCentric as we continue to strengthen our brand, engage our customers, and drive our growth objectives forward," said Elizabeth Segovia, CEO of TradeCentric. "I'm confident she will elevate our marketing efforts to new heights as we continue to shape the future of B2B Connected Commerce."

Prior to joining TradeCentric, Katie held senior leadership positions at iCIMS and Visual Lease, where she successfully developed and executed marketing strategies that supported organizational goals.

"TradeCentric's innovative solutions have solidified its position as the industry leader," said Katie Meeker, VP of Marketing. "I am eager to build on this momentum and drive growth by delivering meaningful programs that extend our reach and provide greater value for our customers and partners."

Meeker rounds out TradeCentric's leadership team, and underscores the company's commitment to enhancing its operations and driving innovation in the B2B commerce space.

About TradeCentric

TradeCentric, formerly PunchOut2Go, transforms the way businesses transact by enabling PunchOut, Purchase Order and Invoice Automation solutions for thousands of companies around the world. Uniquely positioned at the intersection of eCommerce and eProcurement, TradeCentric helps B2B buyers and suppliers connect, automate and scale their digital trading capabilities via a cloud-based integration platform that is fully managed and purpose-built to simplify the complexities of B2B connected commerce. Learn more at TradeCentric.com.

