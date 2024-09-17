TradeCentric Welcomes New Head of Sales Amid Continued Global Growth

Phil Eatman joins company to further expand global customer base and achieve aggressive growth goals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeCentric , the leading provider of B2B Connected Commerce solutions powering integration and automation between eCommerce and eProcurement systems, announces that Phil Eatman has joined the company as Vice President of Sales. In this role, Eatman will be responsible for driving TradeCentric's sales and partnership strategy to spearhead continued global growth.

With more than 15 years of executive leadership experience in SaaS and technology sales, Eatman has consistently demonstrated his ability to lead high-performing sales teams, drive significant revenue growth, and build strong customer relationships.

"Phil's leadership and expertise will be a valuable asset to TradeCentric as we continue to expand our customer base and achieve our aggressive growth goals," said Elizabeth Segovia, CEO of TradeCentric. "We are confident that Phil's passion for understanding customer pain points and delivering tailored solutions will support TradeCentric's mission of empowering organizations with seamless integration and automation solutions."

Prior to joining TradeCentric, Eatman held several senior sales leadership roles including Vice President of Sales at GPS Insight, a leading provider of fleet management solutions, where he created and implemented a reimagined sales methodology to achieve high-growth targets.

"I am thrilled to join TradeCentric at such an exciting time," said Eatman. "The company's cutting-edge technology and customer-centric approach have created a strong foundation, and I look forward to working with the team to accelerate our growth and deliver even greater value to the market."

Eatman's appointment reflects TradeCentric's commitment to building a world-class leadership team as the company continues to scale its operations and innovate within the B2B commerce landscape.

About TradeCentric

TradeCentric, formerly PunchOut2Go, transforms the way businesses transact by enabling PunchOut, Purchase Order and Invoice Automation solutions for thousands of companies around the world. Uniquely positioned at the intersection of eCommerce and eProcurement, TradeCentric helps B2B buyers and suppliers connect, automate and scale their digital trading capabilities via a cloud-based integration platform that is fully managed and purpose-built to simplify the complexities of B2B connected commerce. Learn more at TradeCentric.com.

