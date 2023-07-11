TradeCentric's B2B Commerce Integration and Automation Solution Earns Spotlight Status on SAP® Store

Thousands of companies rely on TradeCentric to drive increased revenue by leveraging B2B integration and automation between eCommerce systems and eProcurement or ERP solutions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. , July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeCentric , the leading provider of B2B integration and automation solutions between eCommerce systems and eProcurement solutions, announced today that it has achieved Spotlight status on the SAP® Store. The recognition, which is granted to only 44 partners on the SAP Store, is a testament to the quality and innovation TradeCentric brings to businesses using SAP Commerce Cloud for their B2B commerce storefronts.

As businesses prioritize efficiency and reevaluate their resources, companies equipped with a more agile, transparent, and digitally connected solution better position themselves as preferred vendors. TradeCentric's B2B integration and automation solution drives business growth by enabling seamless integration between SAP eCommerce solutions and buyer purchasing systems. Solutions include PunchOut , Purchase Order Automation , and Invoice Automation , among others.

"TradeCentric's solutions empower SAP Commerce Cloud users to achieve efficient, scalable and transparent integrations with their B2B buyers," said Troy Lynch, CEO of TradeCentric. "Achieving Spotlight status on the SAP Store is a significant milestone because it not only validates our commitment to providing high-quality solutions, but also strengthens our position as a trusted partner in the SAP ecosystem."

The TradeCentric platform supports more than 3 million transactions monthly for nearly 4,500 B2B suppliers and buyers across 40 countries. Industry-leading companies leverage TradeCentric's platform to meet sophisticated customers' purchasing requirements with an automated, integrated, and customized experience. As a result, TradeCentric customers experience:

Increased revenue from new and existing customers

Reduced time and errors from manual data entry

Accelerated order cycles and faster payment

TradeCentric's solution is available on the SAP Store, the online marketplace for solutions from SAP and its partners. SAP Store provides customers access to more than 2,200 innovative solutions from SAP and partners that complement and extend SAP applications.

About TradeCentric

TradeCentric, formerly PunchOut2Go, transforms the way businesses transact by enabling PunchOut, Purchase Order and Invoice Automation solutions for thousands of companies around the world. Uniquely positioned at the intersection of eCommerce and eProcurement, TradeCentric helps B2B buyers and suppliers connect, automate and scale their digital trading capabilities via a cloud-based integration platform that is fully managed and purpose-built to simplify the complexities of B2B connected commerce. Learn more at TradeCentric.com.

TradeCentric Media Contact:

Amanda Cooper

[email protected]com

SOURCE TradeCentric