The Fusion platform's online portfolio management tool also received top ranking for advisor satisfaction.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TradePMR, a technology and custodial services provider for Registered Investment Advisers (RIAs), received the highest average advisor satisfaction rating from 2,917 financial advisors for its Fusion platform in both the Custodial Platforms and Online Portfolio Management categories. These rankings were highlighted in the 2024 T3/Inside Information Survey1, an annual survey distributed and analyzed by industry veterans Joel Bruckenstein and Bob Veres that was released Tuesday at the T3 Technology Conference in Las Vegas. The survey results were based on anonymous feedback collected from November and December, 2023.

TradePMR Earns Highest Advisor Satisfaction Score Among Custodial Platforms in 2024 T3/Inside Information Survey Post this TradePMR Earns Highest Advisor Satisfaction Score Among Custodial Platforms in 2024 T3/Inside Information Survey

The Fusion platform received an average satisfaction rating of 8.91 out of 10 in the Custodial Platforms category, the best score in the category. TradePMR also earned the best advisor satisfaction scores in the category in 20222, 20213 and 20194.

"For RIAs to recognize how TradePMR's technology helps run their businesses every day is just an incredible honor for our team," said Robb Baldwin, founder and CEO of TradePMR. "This year, we focused on the service we provide to advisors and used their feedback to drive our roadmap. It's powerful to know our work is helping to make a difference in the lives of the advisors we serve."

In addition to this high rating in the Custodial Platforms category, TradePMR received an average score of 8.73 out of 10 in the Online Portfolio Management category in the 2024 report. This was the highest score in the category and the third consecutive year that TradePMR received a score above 8.

"We challenged our teams to deliver amazing technology and complement it with leading service capabilities," said Scott Victoria, TradePMR's Chief Operating Officer. "We put the advisor experience front and center of everything we do, and I'm so thankful to see that commitment being recognized by the advisors who do business with us."

Over the last year, TradePMR launched a new version of the Fusion technology platform that completely refreshed the user experience, expanded trading capabilities, delivered secure Message Center, and provided advisors access across desktop and mobile devices. Fusion is designed to be the central hub of an advisor's workstation and offers streamlined account opening, account management, fee calculation, client relationship management, and more.

Financial advisors interested in learning more about Fusion can download an on-demand demo of the platform. To register for a one-on-one demo, set up a time on the TradePMR team's calendar.

For more information on TradePMR, visit www.tradepmr.com. For the complete survey results, see www.t3technologyhub.com.

About TradePMR

For more than two decades, TradePMR has worked with growth-minded independent registered investment advisors (RIAs), providing innovative technology tools and support designed to transform their businesses. The privately-held brokerage and custodian services provider (Member FINRA/SIPC), based in Gainesville, Fla., works to streamline fee-only investment advisors' operations through comprehensive custodial, operational, and trading support. For more information, visit www.TradePMR.com.

