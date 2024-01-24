TradePMR Earns Highest Advisor Satisfaction Score Among Custodial Platforms in 2024 T3/Inside Information Survey

News provided by

TradePMR

24 Jan, 2024, 18:25 ET

The Fusion platform's online portfolio management tool also received top ranking for advisor satisfaction. 

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TradePMR, a technology and custodial services provider for Registered Investment Advisers (RIAs), received the highest average advisor satisfaction rating from 2,917 financial advisors for its Fusion platform in both the Custodial Platforms and Online Portfolio Management categories. These rankings were highlighted in the 2024 T3/Inside Information Survey1, an annual survey distributed and analyzed by industry veterans Joel Bruckenstein and Bob Veres that was released Tuesday at the T3 Technology Conference in Las Vegas. The survey results were based on anonymous feedback collected from November and December, 2023.

Continue Reading
TradePMR Earns Highest Advisor Satisfaction Score Among Custodial Platforms in 2024 T3/Inside Information Survey
TradePMR Earns Highest Advisor Satisfaction Score Among Custodial Platforms in 2024 T3/Inside Information Survey

The Fusion platform received an average satisfaction rating of 8.91 out of 10 in the Custodial Platforms category, the best score in the category. TradePMR also earned the best advisor satisfaction scores in the category in 20222, 20213 and 20194.

"For RIAs to recognize how TradePMR's technology helps run their businesses every day is just an incredible honor for our team," said Robb Baldwin, founder and CEO of TradePMR. "This year, we focused on the service we provide to advisors and used their feedback to drive our roadmap. It's powerful to know our work is helping to make a difference in the lives of the advisors we serve."

In addition to this high rating in the Custodial Platforms category, TradePMR received an average score of 8.73 out of 10 in the Online Portfolio Management category in the 2024 report. This was the highest score in the category and the third consecutive year that TradePMR received a score above 8.

"We challenged our teams to deliver amazing technology and complement it with leading service capabilities," said Scott Victoria, TradePMR's Chief Operating Officer. "We put the advisor experience front and center of everything we do, and I'm so thankful to see that commitment being recognized by the advisors who do business with us."

Over the last year, TradePMR launched a new version of the Fusion technology platform that completely refreshed the user experience, expanded trading capabilities, delivered secure Message Center, and provided advisors access across desktop and mobile devices. Fusion is designed to be the central hub of an advisor's workstation and offers streamlined account opening, account management, fee calculation, client relationship management, and more.

Financial advisors interested in learning more about Fusion can download an on-demand demo of the platform. To register for a one-on-one demo, set up a time on the TradePMR team's calendar.

For more information on TradePMR, visit www.tradepmr.com. For the complete survey results, see www.t3technologyhub.com.

About TradePMR

For more than two decades, TradePMR has worked with growth-minded independent registered investment advisors (RIAs), providing innovative technology tools and support designed to transform their businesses. The privately-held brokerage and custodian services provider (Member FINRA/SIPC), based in Gainesville, Fla., works to streamline fee-only investment advisors' operations through comprehensive custodial, operational, and trading support. For more information, visit www.TradePMR.com.

Follow TradePMR on TwitterFacebook, and LinkedIn for the latest news, updates, and event information.

1 2024 T3/Inside Information Survey, Joel Bruckenstein and Bob Veres, January 2022, sponsored by SEI, Advyzon, FP Alpha, Addepar, XLR8, and FMG
2 T3/Inside Information Survey, Joel Bruckenstein and Bob Veres, May 2022, sponsored by AssetBook, Holistiplan, Advyzon, Addepar, and Fidelity Investments.
3 T3/Inside Information Advisor Software Survey, Joel Bruckenstein and Bob Veres, March 2021, sponsored by Salesforce.
2019 Software Survey, Joel Bruckenstein and Bob Veres, January 2019, sponsored by Orion Advisor Services and Morningstar, Inc.

SOURCE TradePMR

Also from this source

TradePMR to Host Seventh Annual Oktoberfest on Thursday, October 12

TradePMR to Host Seventh Annual Oktoberfest on Thursday, October 12

TradePMR, a technology and custodial services provider for Registered Investment Advisors, will host its seventh annual Oktoberfest fundraiser on...
TradePMR Announces Fall RIA Conference Lineup

TradePMR Announces Fall RIA Conference Lineup

TradePMR, a technology and custodial services provider for Registered Investment Advisers (RIAs), today announced the conferences that it will be...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.