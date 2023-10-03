TradePMR to Host Seventh Annual Oktoberfest on Thursday, October 12

News provided by

TradePMR

03 Oct, 2023, 11:19 ET

Ken Block and Drew Copeland of Sister Hazel will perform at the fundraiser which benefits the band's non-profit pediatric cancer charity, Lyrics for Life.

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TradePMR, a technology and custodial services provider for Registered Investment Advisors, will host its seventh annual Oktoberfest fundraiser on Thursday, October 12, 2023, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. ET at TradePMR headquarters, 2511 NW 41st St in Gainesville, Fla. The event will feature craft beer selections from Gainesville's own Blackadder Brewing as well as wine from Dorn's Liquor and Wine Warehouse. Oktoberfest will also host Cilantro Tacos and B'z Gelati food trucks for dinner and dessert. Ken Block and Drew Copeland from Sister Hazel will perform. A l proceeds from Oktoberfest benefits the band's non-profit foundation, Lyrics for Life.

"Oktoberfest is a special event where our team can spend time with our families and community, all while supporting a worthy cause,' said Robb Baldwin, Founder and CEO of TradePMR. "We are proud to work with Lyrics for Life in their efforts to combat pediatric cancer. We hope the entire Gainesville community will join our team at the TradePMR office to help support their efforts."

Lyrics for Life is a non-profit organization founded by Sister Hazel in 2002 to help fight children's cancer. Donations to Lyrics for Life benefit research programs as well as an annual three-day event for children and families managing a cancer diagnosis hosted at Camp Crystal Lake in North Central Florida.

Oktoberfest has a $10 suggested donation at the door; however, donations of all sizes are welcome and will go directly to Lyrics for Life. This year's event will also feature a silent auction for items donated by local businesses. There is parking available within walking distance of Oktoberfest. Premium parking spots next to the event will be available on-site for a $50 donation. TradePMR will be matching donations dollar-for-dollar to benefit Lyrics for Life.

Special thank you to this year's sponsors:
Sister Hazel, Hawkstone Country Club, PRP Regeneration Specialist, UF Health Plastic Surgery, Blackadder Brewing, Dorn's Liquor and Wine Warehouse, House of Luxury @Haile, Prime and Pearl, Floating Lotus Spa, Pure Aesthetics, Haile Village Spa, Tyrone MD, PRP Wine International, Alumni Hall, and Ilene's Gator Store.

For more information on this year's event or to make a donation online, visit https://oktoberfest.tradepmr.com

Ideas for charitable giving and community service as well as questions surrounding this year's Oktoberfest should be sent to [email protected]

About TradePMR
For more than two decades, TradePMR has worked with growth-minded independent registered investment advisers (RIAs), providing innovative technology tools and support designed to transform their businesses. The privately-held brokerage and custodian services provider (Member FINRA/SIPC), based in Gainesville, Fla., works to streamline fee-only investment advisors' operations through comprehensive custodial, operational, and trading support. For more information, visit www.TradePMR.com.

Follow TradePMR on TwitterFacebook, and LinkedIn for the latest news, updates, and event information.

SOURCE TradePMR

Also from this source

TradePMR Announces Fall RIA Conference Lineup

TradePMR Launches Advisor Evolution Sciences for Financial Advisors

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.