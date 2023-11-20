Trader Interactive CEO Lori Stacy Retires, Succeeded by David McMinn

Company Has Grown Exponentially under 25 Years of Stacy's Leadership

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trader Interactive , the parent company of leading online marketplaces in the lifestyle vehicle and commercial equipment industries, has announced the retirement of its CEO, Lori Stacy, after an illustrious 25-year career. She will be succeeded by David McMinn, who currently serves as the company's Chief Operating Officer.

Stacy began as a sales manager at Auto Trader in 1997 and steadily ascended through the ranks as she increased focus on non-automotive brands, ultimately moving into the CEO position in 2017. She leaves a lasting legacy that includes overseeing the transformation of Trader's business from newsprint magazines to the digital marketplace business it is today. The leadership team identified the opportunity to go digital early on in 1996, and the company launched digital marketplaces to better serve growing consumer demand for online classifieds.

These marketplaces and associated web services continued to grow and prosper under Stacy's leadership and the ownership of Norfolk, VA-based Dominion Enterprises. That growth attracted the attention of private equity companies Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Eurazeo, who in 2017 bought what would become Trader Interactive making it a standalone company. carsales.com LTD became Trader Interactive's third investment partner in 2022 and purchased the remaining shares earlier this year, becoming Trader's sole owner.

Stacy's retirement is effective on December 14. She will remain closely involved in the business as the Chair of the Trader Interactive Board.

McMinn transitions to the CEO role after successful stints as the company's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Before joining Trader Interactive, he served as Chief Operating Officer of Trader Corporation, playing a pivotal role in transitioning that company's Autotrader business from a print business to become the #1 digital automotive platform in Canada. His background also includes senior leadership roles in sales and operations with the Trader Media Group in the UK, whose Autotrader.co.uk is the largest digital automotive marketplace in Europe. He also served as the CFO of Sensis Classifieds in Australia.

McMinn's core objectives as CEO will encompass setting and executing the organization's strategy, resource allocation, and overseeing the executive team. This change in leadership marks a pivotal moment for Trader Interactive, as it looks toward a future of sustained growth and innovation.

"Now is the right time for me to step back and embark on a new chapter in my life so I can focus on my passions and spend more time with my family," Stacy said. "I have never been more confident in the team and the work we are doing than right now. Our leadership team is the strongest it has ever been, we have an amazing partnership with our owners and I see nothing but positive momentum ahead. TI is a part of me, and I am dedicated to seeing it thrive in the years to come."

"Lori is a strong, capable leader who built a world-class business attracting happy customers, loyal and passionate employees and satisfied buyers and sellers. She crafted an impressive and enviable culture during her tenure here," said Cameron McIntyre, CEO of CAR Group (formerly known as carsales.com LTD.) "We are extremely appreciative to Lori for her years of dedication and we thank her for setting us up so successfully for the next phase of growth.

"We are indeed excited about the future under David's leadership," McIntyre continued. "David will continue Trader's legacy of focusing on the customer, working as one team, driving innovation, acting with integrity and building value."

McMinn added "Trader Interactive is unique with a thriving culture and so many opportunities to continue to build value for our customers. Lori and the team have built a great business and I am honored to lead the world class team here at TI. We have an exciting future ahead of us."

About Trader Interactive

Trader Interactive connects buyers, sellers, and renters in the powersports, recreational vehicle, aircraft, marine, commercial vehicle, and heavy equipment industries through a broad portfolio of marketplaces that reach nine million unique monthly visitors. Linked by a widely recognized family of "Trader" trademarks dating back several decades, the company's brands include lifestyle vehicle marketplaces Cycle Trader, RV Trader, ATV Trader, PWC Trader, Snowmobile Trader, Boatline, Aero Trader, and Trade-A-Plane, as well as commercial vehicle and equipment marketplaces Commercial Truck Trader, Equipment Trader, NextTruck, Rock & Dirt, and Tradequip. For more information, visit TraderInteractive.com .

About CAR Group

CAR Group, a driving force in innovation since the 1990s, operates world-leading digital marketplaces across Oceania, Asia, and The Americas. With a vision to create #1 digital marketplaces for vehicles globally, they deliver cutting-edge technology and advertising solutions through wholly owned businesses in Australia, South Korea, the United States, and Chile, employing over 1,800 people worldwide and making significant strides in transforming the buying and selling experience for customers worldwide.

