Trader Interactive's New 'TraderConnect' Embeds Dealer Listings in OEM Websites to Increase Leads

Showcases RV, Cycle, Commercial Truck and Equipment Trader Listings; Legend Premium Trailers Goes Live Today

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trader Interactive , the parent company of leading online marketplaces in the lifestyle vehicle and commercial equipment industries, today announced a new product, TraderConnect, that embeds current RV Trader, Cycle Trader, Commercial Truck Trader or Equipment Trader listings from affiliated dealers in a special webpage on OEM websites to drive new leads. The program creates a powerful new direct sales channel - developed and maintained entirely by Trader with OEM branding options - without requiring OEMs to build and manage their own marketplace pages.

Grech RV and Diamond C Trailers have already launched TraderConnect solutions showcasing available dealer inventory on their respective websites, and Legend Premium Trailers will introduce their own TraderConnect webpage called "The Legend Marketplace" today. All Legend inventory listed on Equipment Trader will be displayed on The Legend Marketplace and updated in real time, enabling trailer buyers to search for available units with complete filtering and sorting abilities without leaving the Legend site.

As part of the TraderConnect relationship, Legend has officially endorsed Equipment Trader as its Digital Partner and Preferred Marketplace and is offering newly onboarded Legend dealers who list units on Equipment Trader a choice of four dealer packages tailored to different inventory requirements. The partnership gives Legend access to the 980,000 monthly buyers on Equipment Trader as well as allowing the company to capitalize on the substantial web traffic of its own site.

Benefits for all OEMs using TraderConnect include:

Additional lead generation channel for authorized dealers

The ability to leverage traffic and lead data from the embedded listings

An in-website shopping experience that discourages further off-site searches leading to other brands

Elimination of the time and expense of building and maintaining their own marketplace solution

White-label design options to seamlessly fit the OEM's brand identity

The ability to leverage Trader's industry-leading traffic volumes, large numbers of monthly unique listings, innovative dealer ad options and proprietary back-end technology

Assistance from Trader Interactive's sales, technology, and marketing experts

"OEM websites are a vital source of information for buyers, so the ability to provide on-site dealer listings can significantly increase the visibility of units for sale. Our new TraderConnect program offers a seamless solution for adding this new touchpoint for brands whose dealers advertise on our marketplaces," said John Ryneska, Director of OEM Partnerships at Trader Interactive. "Our OEM partners can now showcase affiliated dealer listings on their own sites, gain key new traffic and lead insights, and create a valuable new source of leads with the potential to drive significant incremental sales growth - all without requiring any in-house development or management overhead."

"Equipment Trader has become our top choice for showcasing dealer inventory, and TraderConnect essentially doubles the value by repurposing those listings to create a secondary marketplace on our own website," said Cody Matkin, CEO at Legend Premium Trailers. "We expect this partnership to have a significant impact on building our visibility and growth opportunities."

The new TraderConnect program is now live for RV, powersports, commercial truck and equipment dealers. More information is available by emailing [email protected].

About Trader Interactive

Trader Interactive connects buyers, sellers, and renters in the powersports, recreational vehicle, aircraft, marine, commercial vehicle, and heavy equipment industries through a broad portfolio of marketplaces that reach nine million unique monthly visitors. Linked by a widely recognized family of "Trader" trademarks dating back several decades, the company's brands include lifestyle vehicle marketplaces Cycle Trader, RV Trader, ATV Trader, PWC Trader, Snowmobile Trader, Boatline, Aero Trader, and Trade-A-Plane, as well as commercial vehicle and equipment marketplaces Commercial Truck Trader, Equipment Trader, NextTruck, Rock & Dirt, and Tradequip. For more information, visit TraderInteractive.com.

SOURCE Trader Interactive