Trader Joe's Launches First-Ever Podcast Series

Throughout the podcast, Trader Joe's Crew Members, including the company's CEO, President and COO, President of Stores, Executive Vice President of Marketing & Merchandising, and Store Captains, open up about the way the retailer does business, what sets it apart from other grocers, where and how it discovers its products and what customers can expect in the future. If you have ever wondered about Trader Joe's parking lots, whether or not the retailer plans to sell products online, or what it takes to get a Trader Joe's in your neighborhood, those questions are answered, too.

"Providing information to our customers has always been an important part of what we do," said Trader Joe's spokesperson Kenya Friend-Daniel. "Inside Trader Joe's has allowed us the air – literally – to delve a little deeper into our story and to answer the questions our customers have asked of us, in our own fun and interesting way. It's a good start to a conversation we hope to continue."

Also revealed in the podcast—never before heard stories, such as what saved the retailer from going out of business and how a customer helped change the way Trader Joe's bananas are sold.

Inside Trader Joe's can be found on the Trader Joe's website, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

