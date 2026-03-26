AMSTERDAM, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeZero Europe B.V. ('TradeZero Europe') announced the expansion of its services into Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway, and Denmark, building on its initial launch in the Netherlands. The expansion further advances TradeZero's mission to broaden access to advanced trading capabilities for active traders and investors across Europe. Through TradeZero Europe, clients benefit from unique platform features, extended pre- and post-market sessions, and true long and short bi-directional trading beyond standard market hours, capabilities that have earned strong recognition among active traders globally.

TradeZero Expands European Presence into Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway, and Denmark (PRNewsfoto/TradeZero)

Headquartered in Amsterdam and operating under a MiFID investment firm license issued in the Netherlands, TradeZero Europe provides traders with direct access to U.S. equities and options through TradeZero's professional-grade platforms. Clients trade in a USD-denominated environment where no exchange rate conversions are applied to individual trades. TradeZero's per-share commission model aligns costs directly with trade size, providing a transparent structure that scales proportionally with each execution rather than applying flat or notional-based fees, which may penalize active traders.

The announcement follows the recent launch of ProScanner, a real-time U.S. equity market scanner built directly into TradeZero's ZeroPro and TZ1 platforms. ProScanner is designed for active traders who rely on scan-first workflows to identify potential opportunities before and during the trading day. By integrating scanning functionality directly into the trading workspace, the tool enables traders to monitor momentum, gap activity, and volume changes in real-time without switching platforms.

"With our continued expansion in Europe, we are extending access to the same institutional-grade tools and trading environment that define the TradeZero experience," said Dan Pipitone, Co-Founder & CEO of TradeZero Holding Corp. "From real-time data and intuitive software to our proprietary short locator tool and integrated stock scanning capabilities, our focus remains on supporting active traders with technology built around their workflow."

This expansion reflects the strength of the foundation we established in the Netherlands," said Michiel Lerou, CEO of TradeZero Europe B.V. "As we expand into additional European markets, our focus remains on supporting active traders while contributing to fair and orderly markets through disciplined operations, sound risk management, and a trading environment supported by a 24/7 customer service framework designed to assist traders across time zones."

TradeZero Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries including TradeZero Europe, offers self-directed electronic trading in U.S. securities. This material is provided for informational purposes only, not investment advice.

Trading in securities involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Margin trading, short selling, and options trading carry a high level of risk and can result in losses exceeding your initial investment. Investors should assess whether such activities are appropriate for their experience and financial situation. Before trading options, review the Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options (ODD) available from the Options Clearing Corporation (OCC).

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SOURCE TradeZero