Trading Academy Closes Transformative Year, Prepares for Bold Next Chapter

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Academy, a leading financial education company with a 28-year legacy, is celebrating its first full year under new ownership with a track record of growth, innovation, and student-focused initiatives. Since Kevin Young acquired the company through TradingEDU LLC, Trading Academy has embraced a bold new chapter full of energy, vision, and opportunities for traders everywhere.

A Year of Impact

Over the past twelve months, Trading Academy has turned ambition into action, making financial education more accessible, practical, and exciting than ever before.

Expanded the Curriculum: Recognizing the diverse goals of its students, Trading Academy launched a redesigned Options Trading Course now alongside its renowned Stock Trading, Futures Trading, Forex Trading, and Cryptocurrency ( crypto ) programs. From how to invest in stocks to options trading for beginners, students learn through hands-on exercises that teach not only how to trade stocks but also how to think like a trader. Whether you're searching for "day trading classes near me" or "trading courses" online, Trading Academy provides flexible options: live, in-center, or OnDemand.

A Vision for Year Two and Beyond

Kevin Young's leadership continues to fuel momentum into a new phase of growth that is anchored in community, innovation, and lifelong learning.

Expanding Student Support: At the heart of the company's next chapter will be the Student Success Initiative, a forward-looking program built on the pillars of Consistency, Accountability, and Support. This initiative will guide learners step-by-step through structured pathways, personalized mentorship, and an engaged community experience. Students will have the tools and support they need to master the essentials of trading and build lasting confidence in their trading journey.

With its Irvine headquarters expansion underway, Trading Academy is doubling down on what matters most: its people and its purpose. The new space will bring teams together under one roof to collaborate, create, and inspire, fueling the next generation of financial education and student experience. At the heart of this next chapter are new initiatives shaping the future of learning: the Student Success Initiative, built on Consistency, Accountability, and Support; the Advanced Hedge Fund Strategies & Tactics Program, bridging academic theory and real-world fund management; Crypto & Currency Innovation, helping students navigate the fast-changing digital asset space; and Beginner-Friendly Pathways, opening the doors for newcomers to confidently take their first step into the markets. Together, these programs reinforce Trading Academy's mission to transform lives through practical, lifelong market education.

"Ownership isn't about management—it's about movement," said Kevin Young, owner of TradingEDU LLC. "We've proven that financial education can be both empowering and attainable. And we're just getting started."

About Trading Academy

Trading Academy, now owned by Kevin Young through TradingEDU LLC, is redefining financial education through immersive, real-world training. With a focus on hands-on, in-person learning augmented by flexible live online and OnDemand options, Trading Academy meets students where they are by providing a truly interactive educational experience. Trading Academy offers courses across major financial market categories, including stocks, options, futures, forex, wealth management, and crypto.

With a 28-year legacy and one year under renewed leadership, Trading Academy continues to build on its foundation of integrity and innovation, making financial education not only more accessible but more meaningful than ever.

Media Contact:

Marketing Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Trading Academy