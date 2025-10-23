Trading Academy: Redefining Financial Education Under New Ownership

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When Kevin Young acquired Trading Academy through TradingEDU LLC just one year ago, he saw more than just a business opportunity; he saw a chance to redefine what financial education could mean for people around the world through hands-on training. With 28 years of legacy behind it, Trading Academy is embracing a bold new path, one that prioritizes innovation, expansion, and lifetime access.

A Vision for More Than a Company

For Kevin, ownership is about movement, not management. "When I purchased Trading Academy, I wanted to build more than a company—I wanted to build a movement," Young explained. "In just one year, we've proven that financial education can be exciting, empowering, and within reach for everyone."

That vision has already begun to take shape. In the past 12 months, Trading Academy has:

Launched the Student Success Initiative, built on the pillars of Consistency, Accountability, and Support

Introduced a comprehensive Options Trading Course, expanding the curriculum across stocks, futures, foreign exchange (forex), cryptocurrency ( crypto ), wealth management, and more

( ), wealth management, and more Opened new centers in Dallas, Kansas City, Boston, Fort Lauderdale, and New Jersey

Finalized a 10-year renewal agreement for Trading Academy - Dubai

Earned Better Business Bureau (BBB) Accreditation across all corporate-owned centers

More than doubled the team - growing from 46 to nearly 100 employees

Under Kevin's leadership, Trading Academy is focused on more than teaching strategies; it's about building lasting confidence in every student. Through a curriculum that augments personalized in-person instruction with extensive online material and support, Trading Academy offers programs for all experience levels, built around a disciplined, risk-managed, and patented step-by-step learning approach. Trading Academy offers courses across major financial market categories, including stocks, options, futures, forex, wealth management, and crypto.

The programs are taught by a team of experienced instructors and supported by tools and resources that create an engaging and interactive learning experience. With more than 13 education centers worldwide, Trading Academy has empowered tens of thousands of students to navigate the markets and pursue their financial goals.

The company remains committed to its mission of making financial education accessible, practical, and impactful for aspiring traders and investors everywhere.

Looking Ahead

As Year Two begins, Kevin and his team remain clear on their vision: to create a global movement for financial literacy. From advanced training in emerging markets to beginner-friendly pathways, Trading Academy is positioning itself to serve the next generation of traders and investors.

About Trading Academy

Trading Academy, now owned by Kevin Young through TradingEDU LLC, is redefining what financial education means through hands-on, real-world training. Through a blend of in-person classes and online learning, Trading Academy offers courses across major financial market categories, including stocks, options, futures, forex, wealth management, and crypto. Under new ownership, Trading Academy has launched the Student Success Initiative, expanded course offerings, and earned BBB Accreditation across all corporate-owned centers. Guided by the pillars of Consistency, Accountability, and Support, the company's mission is to make financial education accessible, empowering, and impactful for students at every stage—from beginners to advanced traders.

