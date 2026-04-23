Trading Academy® Launches Advanced Hedge Fund Strategies and Tactics Program, Bridging Institutional Theory with Live Capital Experience

IRVINE, Calif., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Academy® announced the launch of its Advanced Hedge Fund Strategies and Tactics program, an immersive, institutional learning experience designed to equip students with the skills, tools, and real-world experience required to operate at the highest levels of investment management.

This advanced program goes beyond traditional financial education by placing students at the center of the full investment lifecycle, from strategy development and portfolio construction to execution, risk management, and performance analysis, all while applying strategies in live market environments.

Building on nearly 30 years of hands-on financial education, this program reflects Trading Academy's continued commitment to helping students develop practical, rules-based strategies and real-world financial skills.

"The financial industry demands proof of skill, proof of process, and proof of results," said Scott McCormick CMT. "This program is designed to help students build a meaningful body of work through applied learning in live market conditions, guided by institutional frameworks."

A New Standard in Financial Education

The Advanced Hedge Fund Strategies and Tactics program integrates rigorous academic concepts with hands-on application. Students engage with advanced topics such as market microstructure, stochastic processes, and portfolio theory while simultaneously building and deploying strategies in live market conditions.

At the core of the program is the opportunity to operate within a simulated hedge fund environment, applying institutional methodologies to real capital management. Students implement sophisticated strategies, including the Top-Down Dual-Momentum system, alongside a range of approaches spanning long and short equity, global macro, event-driven, and systematic trading.

Bridging Quantitative Theory and Practical Execution

A defining component of the program is its emphasis on technical development and infrastructure. Students build a complete, Python-based investment ecosystem, including:

Data pipelines and market data processing systems

Signal generation and quantitative modeling frameworks

Backtesting and portfolio optimization tools

Trade execution systems and performance analytics

Using industry-standard libraries such as NumPy, pandas, and scikit-learn, participants gain hands-on experience developing the tools that underpin modern quantitative investing.

Extended Learning Through Live Fund Management

The program is reinforced through an ongoing, interactive experience that combines structured instruction with real-time portfolio management.

Through weekly sessions, students:

Participate in live strategy meetings and portfolio reviews

Engage in Python development workshops to refine trading tools

Execute trades and manage risk with live capital

Conduct detailed performance attribution and strategy refinement

This continuous cycle of execution, analysis, and improvement mirrors the operational cadence of professional hedge funds.

Building Institutional Competency

Graduates move beyond theory, developing a tangible body of work grounded in real-world application. Key outcomes include:

Documented performance managing live capital

A comprehensive Python toolkit for quantitative trading

Experience implementing multiple hedge fund strategies

Demonstrated ability to manage risk and execute in live markets

A portfolio of proprietary code, including backtesting and optimization frameworks

A defined investment philosophy and structured trading methodology

In addition, students benefit from exposure to industry professionals through guest lectures and collaborative sessions, expanding their network within the investment community.

Preparing the Next Generation of Investment Professionals

By combining institutional theory with real-world execution, the Advanced Hedge Fund Strategies and Tactics program is designed to support participants pursuing opportunities within hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, and asset management organizations, or those seeking to apply these skills independently.

"Closing the gap between theory and practical application is central to this program," said Scott Maragioglio CMT. "Each concept, from signal construction to risk management, is reinforced through application, helping students translate knowledge into practical skill."

About Trading Academy®

Trading Academy® is a global leader in financial education, providing individuals with the knowledge, tools, and support to build skills and confidence in the financial markets. Through a combination of in-person instruction, online learning, and ongoing student support, Trading Academy® is committed to helping students take control of their financial futures.

For more information, visit www.tradingacademy.com.

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SOURCE Trading Academy