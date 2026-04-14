Trading Academy® Secures Registered Trademark, Strengthening Brand Identity and Market Position

IRVINE, Calif., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Academy® announced the successful registration of its official trademark, marking a significant milestone in the company's continued evolution as a leader in financial education.

The registered trademark formally establishes exclusive rights to the Trading Academy® name, reinforcing the organization's ownership of its brand and its commitment to maintaining a strong, consistent identity across all platforms.

"This milestone represents more than a legal achievement, it reflects who we are as a company and where we're going," said Kevin Young. "Securing the Trading Academy® trademark allows us to protect the integrity of our brand while continuing to build trust and recognition in the marketplace."

Elevating Brand Consistency and Protection

A registered trademark provides legal protection against unauthorized use while strengthening credibility and recognition. For Trading Academy®, it also establishes a clear standard: the organization will operate exclusively under its official name, Trading Academy®, across all communications and materials.

As part of this initiative, the company has begun a comprehensive transition to align all brand touchpoints, including:

Digital properties such as websites and landing pages

Marketing and advertising materials

Internal communications and corporate templates

Classroom and in-person environments

This effort is designed to ensure consistent and unified brand experience for students, partners, and stakeholders worldwide.

A Commitment to Stewardship and Growth

The Trading Academy® trademark represents the organization's reputation and ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality financial education.

"For nearly three decades, our focus has been on empowering individuals through education," added Young. "This milestone strengthens our foundation and positions us for continued growth as we expand our reach and impact."

About Trading Academy®

Trading Academy® is a global leader in financial education, providing individuals with the knowledge, tools, and support to build skills and confidence in the financial markets. Through a combination of in-person instruction, online learning, and ongoing student support, Trading Academy® is committed to helping students take control of their financial futures.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE Trading Academy