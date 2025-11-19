Trading Technologies' Abel Noser Solutions Notches Second Consecutive Win of Editor's Choice Award for TCA Provider of the Year in The TRADE's Leaders in Trading New York 2025 Awards

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform services provider, announced that for the second year running, Abel Noser Solutions, a TT company, won the Editor's Choice Award for TCA Provider of the Year in the Leaders in Trading New York 2025 Awards hosted by The TRADE.

The prestigious Editor's Choice Awards recognize "those firms that have gone above and beyond in 2025 to develop the industry and service their clients." Winners of the U.S. awards, introduced last year, were determined by an editorial panel from the London-based publication and presented last night along with other major awards at the Leaders in Trading New York awards ceremony at Chelsea Piers.

Peter Weiler, TT's EVP and Managing Director, Data and Analytics, said: "We're thrilled to receive the high honor of this Editor's Choice Award for the second consecutive year. Our TCA product – a staple in the industry for more than five decades – has only gotten better as we've been able to leverage the resources and complementary technology that TT can bring. TT Futures TCA and our incorporation of advanced technologies like AI are just the beginning of the evolution, giving our clients unparalleled independent analytics that offer actionable insights into their performance and trading costs relative to their peers."

Long a pioneer in helping buy-side and sell-side firms lower costs associated with trading, Abel Noser Solutions has 350+ global clients subscribing to multi-asset TCA directly or through a network of resellers, distribution partners and strategic alliances. A TT company since 2023, Abel Noser is the industry-leading provider of TCA and best execution for investment managers, brokers, asset owners and consultants offering comprehensive pre-trade, real-time and post-trade TCA products and services for global equities, FX, futures, fixed income and options.

TT's pre-trade TCA software allows institutions to determine their investment holdings' liquidity while the real-time analytics tool combines intra-day and real-time measurement functionality so trading strategies can be measured as they occur. The post–trade measurement product allows users to drill down from expansive views of all trading activity to the desired level of detail on any single trade, using the largest universe of its kind for peer-to-peer analysis of absolute costs versus hundreds of metrics.

TT Futures TCA leverages the largest collection of anonymized, aggregated microsecond-level futures market and trade data with a broad array of qualitative and quantitative data points firms can use to customize the data for their unique purposes.

Abel Noser co-created the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) methodology – now one of the financial markets' most widely used benchmarks.

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies ( www.tradingtechnologies.com ) is a global capital markets platform services company providing market-leading technology for the end-to-end trading operations of Tier 1 banks, brokerages, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. With its roots in listed derivatives, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company delivers "multi-X" solutions, with "X" representing asset classes, functions, workflows and geographies. This multi-X approach features trade execution services across futures and options, fixed income, foreign exchange (FX) and cryptocurrencies augmented by solutions for data and analytics, including transaction cost analysis (TCA); quantitative trading; compliance and trade surveillance; clearing and post-trade allocation; and infrastructure services. The award-winning TT platform ecosystem also helps exchanges deliver innovative solutions to their market participants, and technology companies to distribute their complementary offerings to Trading Technologies' clients.

