Trading Technologies achieves high spot in Chartis Buyside Platforms 2024 Rankings

Firm also earns "strong category leader" status for Energy and Equity Trade Surveillance Solutions in new Chartis Market Quadrants report

CHICAGO, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform services provider, has earned the number 12 spot in the Chartis Buyside Platforms 2024 ranking of the top 50 providers of buy-side platforms and technology. The report released this month showcases the leading players in financial infrastructure and highlights providers delivering essential services and tools – including trading networks, market data, prime brokerage services and more – to buy-side market participants. The ranking, which Chartis called a testament of the "commitment to delivering exceptional value and innovation" to that community, provides insights into how the companies are shaping the industry with advanced solutions in asset management, risk assessment and operational efficiency.

Separately, in Chartis' just-released Market Quadrants report, which provides a detailed evaluation of key providers offering advanced surveillance solutions tailored to the unique needs of the energy and equity markets, TT achieved "strong category leader" status for both energy and equity trade surveillance solutions. In both categories, TT received a four-star rank for "Industry Leading Platform Capabilities." Of particular note, TT earned "industry-leading" four-star rankings across all measures in the equity surveillance category, including analytics and modeling, pre-trade reporting, post-trade reporting, data infrastructure and database management, and data visualization and ease/speed of access capabilities.

TT CEO Keith Todd said: "With a long history of service to the sell side, we have been working diligently to grow our appeal to buy-side market participants, and we're incredibly honored to have earned in short order a number 12 ranking on a cultivated list of the top 50 service providers in the buy-side sector. It's a great accomplishment that our broadening of products, asset classes and services available on the TT® platform – including our expansion from futures trade surveillance to a powerful multi-asset offering – are already achieving industry-leading recognition across important measures."

Handling over 2.5 billion transactions this year, the TT platform connects to more than 100 global exchanges and liquidity venues across a growing number of asset classes. The platform delivers advanced tools for trade execution and order management, market data solutions, analytics, trade surveillance, risk management and infrastructure services to the world's leading sell-side institutions, buy-side firms and exchanges.

Buy-side participants leverage a wide range of TT tools to meet their trading needs, including a comprehensive suite of advanced execution algorithms, algo design and deployment tools, Autospreader and APIs. Through Abel Noser Solutions, a TT company, market participants employ a wide range of sophisticated transaction cost analysis (TCA) products and services across global equities, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and options.

In June, the firm launched TT Trade Surveillance, a multi-asset trade surveillance solution combining new multi-asset coverage and dozens of new configurable models to supplement the machine learning-driven models from TT Score, the company's first-generation trade surveillance platform. TT Trade Surveillance provides enhanced trade surveillance capabilities to a wide range of asset classes, including futures, equities, equity options, fixed income and foreign exchange (FX). The system has also recently added a new, innovative way to identify cross-product manipulation, where users can input correlated instruments directly into the user interface to create a single synthetic instrument, and utilize the machine-learning spoofing models to identify patterns of spoofing activity across multiple order books.

With this recognition, TT has now been honored globally and regionally 14 times this year for the TT platform, trade surveillance capabilities, algorithmic trading solution, TCA tool, execution management system (EMS), order management system (OMS) and market data services.

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies ( www.tradingtechnologies.com ) is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology platform provider to the global capital markets industry. The company's award-winning TT® platform connects to the world's major international exchanges and liquidity venues in listed derivatives alongside a growing number of asset classes, including fixed income, foreign exchange (FX) and cryptocurrencies. The TT platform delivers advanced tools for trade execution and order management, market data solutions, analytics, trade surveillance, risk management, clearing, post-trade allocation and infrastructure services to the world's leading sell-side institutions, buy-side firms and exchanges. The company's blue-chip client base includes the Tier 1 banks as well as brokers, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. These firms rely on the TT ecosystem to manage their end-to-end trading operations. In addition, exchanges utilize TT's technology to deliver innovative solutions to their market participants. TT also strategically partners with technology companies to make their complementary offerings available to Trading Technologies' global client base through the TT ecosystem.

