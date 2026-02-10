Trading Technologies and Enmacc Agree to Strategic Partnership to Transform OTC Bilateral Energy Trading

CHICAGO and MUNICH and ESSEN, Germany, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology trading system provider, today announced it will enter into an agreement with Enmacc GmbH, a leading European over-the-counter (OTC) energy trading market venue, to integrate Enmacc's market-leading bilateral OTC trading system with the TT® trading system, providing a unified execution experience for mutual energy trading clients across exchange-traded and OTC markets.

The collaboration brings together two highly complementary and leading technology solutions in the European energy and power markets. TT will provide global access to listed derivatives and exchange-traded energy markets, including the main European energy spot trading venues. Enmacc will bring its extensive network of customers and RFQ workflow for the trading of bilateral OTC and exchange cleared contracts. The firms will leverage the collaboration to eliminate fragmented workflows to provide customers with a best-in-class experience across exchange-traded and OTC bilateral workflows.

The integration links Enmacc's alpha, the first agentic trading offering, and TT's market execution suite, allowing market participants to distribute liquidity to counterparties instantly, execute on listed markets and manage bilateral credit risk with precision.

Alun Green, EVP and Managing Director, Futures and Options at TT, said: "Enmacc has built an incredible footprint across the European energy landscape, particularly among municipalities and commercial firms that require a modern, agile approach to bilateral trading. There is a natural synergy between our technology. By integrating Enmacc's smart credit engine and OTC capabilities with TT's global distribution network, we are providing our shared customers with a powerful, comprehensive toolset that simplifies the path from price discovery to execution."

Jens Hartmann, CEO of Enmacc, said: "Our vision is to redefine OTC markets by providing flexibility, intelligence and front-to-end digital trading workflows. By partnering with Trading Technologies, we are giving our clients direct access to the services of a global execution powerhouse. The combination of our bilateral marketplace with TT's institutional-grade exchange connectivity and execution tools creates a formidable alternative to legacy platforms."

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies ( www.tradingtechnologies.com ) is a global capital markets technology company providing market-leading technology for the end-to-end trading operations of Tier 1 banks, brokerages, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. With its roots in listed derivatives, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company delivers "multi-X" solutions, with "X" representing asset classes, functions, workflows and geographies. This multi-X approach features trade execution services across futures and options, fixed income, foreign exchange (FX) and cryptocurrencies augmented by solutions for data and analytics, including transaction cost analysis (TCA); quantitative trading; compliance and trade surveillance; clearing and post-trade allocation; and infrastructure services. The award-winning TT ecosystem also helps exchanges deliver innovative solutions to their market participants, and technology companies to distribute their complementary offerings to Trading Technologies' clients.

About enmacc

enmacc is Europe's largest market venue for OTC trading of energy and environmental commodities. Our digital market venue includes power, gas, Guarantees of Origin, Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin, emissions allowances and weather derivatives, enabling members to trade faster, more widely, and with greater control. enmacc is trusted by over 2000 traders from over 660 member companies, including large utilities, industrials, energy majors, trading houses, financial institutions, and municipal suppliers. enmacc leverages its reach to create efficient markets in energy and environmental commodities to accelerate the energy transition.

SOURCE Trading Technologies