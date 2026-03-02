Trading Technologies Wins Best TCA Tool and Best Sell-Side OMS at TradingTech Insight Europe Awards 2026

Abel Noser Solutions rebranded to Trading Technologies

CHICAGO and LONDON, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform services provider, has won two honors in the TradingTech Insight Europe 2026 Awards. The firm received awards for Best Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) Tool as well as Best Sell-Side Order Management System (OMS) at the awards ceremony during the TradingTech Summit in London last week.

TT has also just rebranded Abel Noser Solutions, the industry-leading provider of TCA for investment managers, brokers, asset owners and consultants, which the firm acquired in August 2023, to Trading Technologies. The action retires the original brand to better align the business line with the rest of the organization. The TCA offering, enhanced significantly since the acquisition based on TT's extensive data repository and SaaS platform technology, is now known as TT® TCA.

TT CEO Justin Llewellyn-Jones said: "Europe has been a major growth engine for us, including through our recent expansion into intraday spot power and other energy markets. As we have grown Trading Technologies into a provider of 'multi-X' solutions across asset classes, functions, workflows and jurisdictions, we're delighted to earn the votes of market participants for our popular TCA and OMS offerings. We're also pleased to officially extend the TT brand to our TCA and related offerings, enabling us to fully leverage our data and analytics operation and reflecting the synergies between these offerings and the TT platform."

TradingTech Insight is published by A-Team Group. A-Team editors worked in collaboration with an Advisory Board to select the shortlist in each award category, and members of the capital markets community voted to determine the winners. TT also won the Best Sell-Side OMS category at the TradingTech Insight USA Awards 2025 in June, and the firm has now won seven A-Team Group honors since 2022.

TT TCA processes approximately $50 trillion in traded principal annually. It provides comprehensive pre-trade, real-time and post-trade analytics and workflow optimization across equities, fixed income, futures, FX and options. TT TCA allows managers to construct trading strategies, analyze algorithmic offerings, surface peer universe analysis and drill down into absolute costs versus hundreds of metrics.

TT's OMS and execution management system (EMS) tools provide transparency and accountability by consolidating order management and execution onto one platform. Open architecture allows users to integrate their systems with TT to access their own market connections, private liquidity or execution algorithms, and import data from external sources enterprise-wide. Execution desks can accept flow from any EMS, OMS or algorithmic trading provider via FIX, enabling clients to streamline trading operations by consolidating flow through multiple systems onto TT. Through TT OMS, firms can accept, manage and execute orders and conduct post-trade confirmations and allocations, as well as generate client and compliance reports on a customized schedule.

The TT platform, which handled more than 3 billion derivatives transactions alone in 2025, is the most widely used platform globally for futures and options on futures, in addition to its growing use across multiple asset classes.

About Trading Technologies



Trading Technologies ( www.tradingtechnologies.com ) is a global capital markets platform services company providing market-leading technology for the end-to-end trading operations of Tier 1 banks, brokerages, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. With its roots in listed derivatives, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company delivers "multi-X" solutions, with "X" representing asset classes, functions, workflows and geographies. This multi-X approach features trade execution services across futures and options, fixed income, foreign exchange (FX) and cryptocurrencies augmented by solutions for data and analytics, including transaction cost analysis (TCA); quantitative trading; compliance and trade surveillance; clearing and post-trade allocation; and infrastructure services. The award-winning TT platform ecosystem also helps exchanges deliver innovative solutions to their market participants, and technology companies to distribute their complementary offerings to Trading Technologies' clients.

