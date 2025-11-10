Trading Technologies Announces Close of Investment from Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo joins existing investor 7RIDGE to fuel continued growth

CHICAGO and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform services provider, today announced the close of the previously announced investment from Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm. Terms of the transaction, announced in late July, were not disclosed.

Thoma Bravo now joins 7RIDGE, a specialized growth equity firm invested in transformative technologies for financial services, in ownership of TT, partnering for the next phase of TT's growth. 7RIDGE acquired TT in December 2021.

"We are delighted to complete this transaction and enter our next phase of growth," said Justin Llewellyn-Jones, CEO of TT. "Thoma Bravo's and 7RIDGE's support and expertise give us a powerful foundation for TT's continued platform expansion and product innovation. We look forward to working closely together to achieve our ambitious goals, deliver exceptional value to our customers and unlock the full potential of TT as the operating system for the capital markets."

Houlihan Lokey acted as lead financial advisor and Barclays as financial advisor to TT. Proskauer served as TT's legal advisor, and Oliver Wyman as TT's market and commercial advisor. Ardea Partners LP served as financial advisor and Goodwin Procter LLP as legal advisor to Thoma Bravo.

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies ( www.tradingtechnologies.com ) is a global capital markets platform services company providing market-leading technology for the end-to-end trading operations of Tier 1 banks, brokerages, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. With its roots in listed derivatives, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company delivers "multi-X" solutions, with "X" representing asset classes, functions, workflows and geographies. This multi-X approach features trade execution services across futures and options, fixed income, foreign exchange (FX) and cryptocurrencies augmented by solutions for data and analytics, including transaction cost analysis (TCA); quantitative trading; compliance and trade surveillance; clearing and post-trade allocation; and infrastructure services. The award-winning TT platform ecosystem also helps exchanges deliver innovative solutions to their market participants, and technology companies to distribute their complementary offerings to Trading Technologies' clients.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest software-focused investors in the world, with approximately $181 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2025. Through its private equity and credit strategies, the firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging Thoma Bravo's deep sector knowledge and strategic and operational expertise, the firm collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices and drive growth initiatives. Over the past 20+ years, the firm has acquired or invested in approximately 555 companies representing approximately $285 billion in enterprise value (including control and non-control investments). The firm has offices in Chicago, Dallas, London, Miami, New York, and San Francisco. For more information, visit Thoma Bravo's website at thomabravo.com .

About 7RIDGE

7RIDGE is a private markets asset manager invested in transformative technology for financial services to power the global economy. Visit: www.7ridge.com .

