Trading Technologies establishes Platform Services business unit

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform provider, today announced the creation of a Platform Services business unit, bringing together the company's global Product Development and Services teams into a single group. Jason Shaffer assumes the new role of Chief Platform Officer with responsibility for leading the newly integrated unit.

The move represents the final organization change following the establishment of six lines of business – Futures & Options, Fixed Income, FX, Data & Analytics, Compliance and QTS (Quantitative Trading Solutions) – at the start of the year.

TT CEO Keith Todd said: "TT is an enterprise platform business delivering its array of functionality to support capital markets trading firms. This business unit will provide the core platform on which the lines of business will build features and run all operational services. The platform, which has already handled more than 2.5 billion transactions in 2024, is the foundation of and accelerant for our current and future lines of business."

Vasco Sousa, who has served as Chief Services Officer for nearly two years, helping develop the services team and processes, left TT at the end of September to pursue new opportunities.

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies ( www.tradingtechnologies.com ) is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology platform provider to the global capital markets industry. The company's award-winning TT® platform connects to the world's major international exchanges and liquidity venues in listed derivatives alongside a growing number of asset classes, including fixed income, foreign exchange (FX) and cryptocurrencies. The TT platform delivers advanced tools for trade execution and order management, market data solutions, analytics, trade surveillance, risk management, clearing, post-trade allocation and infrastructure services to the world's leading sell-side institutions, buy-side firms and exchanges. The company's blue-chip client base includes the Tier 1 banks as well as brokers, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. These firms rely on the TT ecosystem to manage their end-to-end trading operations. In addition, exchanges utilize TT's technology to deliver innovative solutions to their market participants. TT also strategically partners with technology companies to make their complementary offerings available to Trading Technologies' global client base through the TT ecosystem.

SOURCE Trading Technologies