Trading Technologies Promotes Reena Raichura to SVP and Chief Product Officer

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform services provider, announced today the promotion of Reena Raichura to SVP and Chief Product Officer. Raichura, an award-winning fintech and product development executive, has more than 25 years of experience in technology and capital markets.

Relocating from Singapore to Chicago for the new role, Raichura is charged with leading the next chapter of TT's product evolution, focused on building and delivering the platform strategy, and enhancing the discipline the product organization brings to its planning, preparation and go-to-market execution. She reports to Jason Shaffer, EVP and Chief Technology and Product Officer.

Shaffer said: "Reena has demonstrated exceptional organizational discipline and a wealth of strategic experience as a conduit between business and technology, generating business value through platform, product and technological innovation. She's exactly the right leader to elevate and mature our product management discipline and operations and drive the rigor necessary for our ambitious growth plans."

Raichura joined TT in May last year as Managing Director, Core Platform Product Management. She has held senior product and technology roles at financial services and fintech organizations including J.P. Morgan Corporate Investment Bank and Wealth Management, ION Fidessa, Exane BNP Paribas, interop.io and more. She serves as a Non-Executive Director at Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, a FTSE 250 company.

Named "Fintech Person of the Year" for 2023 in the FTF News Technology Innovation Awards, Raichura has earned a broad range of recognitions over the past five years. She is a published author and serves as a moderator and keynote speaker on technology innovation, disruption and digitalization.

Raichura earned a Master of Science degree in Information, Systems and Technology from City St. George's, University of London and a Bachelor of Arts degree in European Studies and German with honors from Coventry University.

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies ( www.tradingtechnologies.com ) is a global capital markets platform services company providing market-leading technology for the end-to-end trading operations of Tier 1 banks, brokerages, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. With its roots in listed derivatives, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company delivers "multi-X" solutions, with "X" representing asset classes, functions, workflows and geographies. This multi-X approach features trade execution services across futures and options, fixed income, foreign exchange (FX) and cryptocurrencies augmented by solutions for data and analytics, including transaction cost analysis (TCA); quantitative trading; compliance and trade surveillance; clearing and post-trade allocation; and infrastructure services. The award-winning TT platform ecosystem also helps exchanges deliver innovative solutions to their market participants, and technology companies to distribute their complementary offerings to Trading Technologies' clients.

SOURCE Trading Technologies