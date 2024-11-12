Trading Technologies launches TT® Accreditation program

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform provider, today announced the broad introduction of an industry-first certification program, TT® Accreditation, providing traders and administrators with comprehensive, online, self-paced training modules to achieve certification in various aspects of the TT platform. Accreditation can serve to improve trading capabilities by enhancing the user's understanding of the platform's functionality, enabling them to optimize TT's tools, strengthen their credentials and fortify their understanding of compliance requirements. Trading institutions – such as proprietary trading firms, banks, brokers, hedge funds, and energy and commodity firms – as well as individual retail/protail investors can leverage the program to ensure users are following proper protocols and demonstrating proficiency in their use of the platform.

Keith Todd, CEO of TT, said: "The TT platform is extraordinarily powerful and sophisticated, and some only use or know about a fraction of the available tools and functionality. The accreditation program can help our clients best utilize the platform, grow in their careers and bring more value to their organizations. Those who are new to the industry can undergo certification and make themselves marketable to large organizations, demonstrating that they have achieved accreditation in multiple TT modules and are ready to hit the ground running in a new role. Other experienced professionals can enhance their understanding of new features available on TT, or functionality they haven't used before, such as our advanced trading algorithms and automated tools."

Todd said the effort has been a massive undertaking, and he believes it's the most comprehensive overview any solutions provider like TT has offered on its platform.

TT first introduced the program on a limited basis in June. Gelber Group, a Chicago-based global proprietary trading company, is one of the firms that enrolled traders in TT Accreditation.

Patrick Coffey, COO at Gelber Group, said: "TT's accreditation program provides a structured path through which to build an understanding of important trading concepts as well as of the tools TT has developed to interact with the financial markets. Gelber was pleased to recommend TT's accreditation program to participants in theBreakout, a simulated futures and FX trading competition that Gelber recently sponsored on TT's platform."

TT Accreditation currently spans six modules, with more planned for the future. Users can enroll in individual modules or select bundled modules, which are priced at a discount. For more information on TT Accreditation, visit TT's website .

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies ( www.tradingtechnologies.com ) is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology platform provider to the global capital markets industry. The company's award-winning TT® platform connects to the world's major international exchanges and liquidity venues in listed derivatives alongside a growing number of asset classes, including fixed income, foreign exchange (FX) and cryptocurrencies. The TT platform delivers advanced tools for trade execution and order management, market data solutions, analytics, trade surveillance, risk management, clearing, post-trade allocation and infrastructure services to the world's leading sell-side institutions, buy-side firms and exchanges. The company's blue-chip client base includes the Tier 1 banks as well as brokers, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. These firms rely on the TT ecosystem to manage their end-to-end trading operations. In addition, exchanges utilize TT's technology to deliver innovative solutions to their market participants. TT also strategically partners with technology companies to make their complementary offerings available to Trading Technologies' global client base through the TT ecosystem.

