Trading Technologies named Best Execution Management System Provider and Best Algorithmic Trading Provider in 2024 Waters Rankings

CHICAGO and LONDON, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform provider, announced today that it has won two Waters Rankings 2024 awards including Best Execution Management System (EMS) Provider and a second annual win as Best Algorithmic Trading Provider. Voted on by thousands of end users across the buy side and sell side, the Waters Rankings reflect "best-in-class" service providers across 35 categories, recognizing initiatives, innovation and achievements of the industry's technology and data providers.

TT Chief Operating Officer Justin Llewellyn-Jones said: "It's a high honor, indeed, to earn the votes of the sell-side and buy-side market participants who have tried and tested a range of EMS and algo trading solutions across asset classes and concluded our TT platform stands out above some of the most recognizable names in the industry. We continue to expand on the strong foundation of sophisticated tools we're able to offer clients who operate across asset classes and geographies, as we remain ever committed to meeting the highest standards they know they can expect from TT."

Last week, TT won the 2024 European Markets Choice Award for Best Listed Derivatives Execution/Order Management System (E/OMS) from Markets Media. The recognition followed recent wins for Best Algo Trading Solution in the WatersTechnology Asia Awards 2024 and Best Listed Derivatives Trading Solution in both the TradingTech Insight USA Awards and TradingTech Insight Europe Awards. Last year, the TT platform won a range of additional awards, including Derivatives Trading System of the Year at both the FOW Asia Capital Markets Awards and the FOW International Awards.

TT, which handled 2.2 billion transactions in 2023, offers connectivity to a growing array of more than 100 global exchanges and venues across multiple asset classes, along with significant new functionality added through innovations, strategic partnerships and acquisitions. As part of its algorithmic trading offering, the firm recently introduced TT Splicer, a new TT Premium Order Type execution algo that provides industry-first functionality for synthetic multi-leg spread trading and the ability to minimize slippage and optimize trade execution. With a comprehensive suite of advanced execution algorithms, algorithmic design and deployment tools, Autospreader® and APIs, TT provides a broad range of automated trading capabilities in listed derivatives, equities, fixed income and foreign exchange (FX).

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies (www.tradingtechnologies.com) is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology platform provider to the global capital markets industry. The company's award-winning TT® platform connects to the world's major international exchanges and liquidity venues in listed derivatives alongside a growing number of asset classes, including fixed income, foreign exchange (FX) and cryptocurrencies. The TT platform delivers advanced tools for trade execution and order management, market data solutions, analytics, trade surveillance, risk management, clearing, post-trade allocation and infrastructure services to the world's leading sell-side institutions, buy-side firms and exchanges. The company's blue-chip client base includes the Tier 1 banks as well as brokers, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. These firms rely on the TT ecosystem to manage their end-to-end trading operations. In addition, exchanges utilize TT's technology to deliver innovative solutions to their market participants. TT also strategically partners with technology companies to make their complementary offerings available to Trading Technologies' global client base through the TT ecosystem.

