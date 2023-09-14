Trading Technologies Named to Crain's Chicago Business Best Places to Work 2023

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform provider, has just been named to the Crain's Chicago Business Best Places to Work list for 2023.

Crain's recognizes the Best Places to Work in Chicago that, according to their employees, go above and beyond in putting a focus on quality workplace culture. The full feature on the companies selected will appear in the September 18 issue of the magazine.

TT CEO Keith Todd said: "We are so honored to receive this recognition, particularly as we place a strong emphasis on employee empowerment. We have an extraordinarily smart, talented and experienced group of employees, and their ideas, execution and service are key to our success."

TT and the other companies were recognized at a luncheon event hosted by Crain's yesterday.

Best Places to Work in Chicago is a research-driven program from Best Companies Group examining a company's practices, programs and benefits, and it surveys employees for their perspective and honest feedback after employers complete an in-depth questionnaire. Best Companies Group then analyzes and categorizes the results according to eight core focus areas: Leadership and Planning; Corporate Culture and Communications; Role Satisfaction; Work Environment; Relationship with Supervisor; Training, Development and Resources; Pay and Benefits, and Overall Engagement.

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies ( www.tradingtechnologies.com ) is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology platform provider to the global capital markets industry. The company's award-winning TT® platform connects to the world's major international exchanges and liquidity venues in listed derivatives alongside a growing number of asset classes, including fixed income and cryptocurrencies. The TT platform delivers advanced tools for trade execution and order management, market data solutions, analytics, trade surveillance, risk management and infrastructure services to the world's leading sell-side institutions, buy-side firms and exchanges. The company's blue-chip client base includes the Tier 1 banks as well as brokers, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. These firms rely on the TT ecosystem to manage their end-to-end trading operations. In addition, exchanges utilize TT's technology to deliver innovative solutions to their market participants. TT also strategically partners with technology companies to make their complementary offerings available to Trading Technologies' global client base through the TT ecosystem.

SOURCE Trading Technologies