Trading Technologies partners with TokWise to accelerate adoption of intraday spot power trading in Europe

TT® platform to provide high-speed order routing for TokWise's portfolio management solution

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform services provider, today announced it has partnered with TokWise, a European-based technology firm focused on smart trading optimization in the European energy sector, to provide users of TokWise's portfolio management system with trade execution through the TT platform. Through the integrated solution, which went live on Nov. 1, TokWise is leveraging TT's industry-leading speed and connectivity to European power exchanges including EPEX and Nord Pool for high-speed order routing and execution.

TokWise's solution offers institutional energy firms and new market entrants a modern and flexible power management system. Through its product GuardianTrade, TokWise offers an AI-powered trading agent that optimizes trading strategies across asset classes and short-term day-ahead, intraday and balancing markets. It helps energy participants manage risk, capture higher value and improve trading decisions. By routing all trade execution through the TT platform, TokWise ensures its customers benefit from robust infrastructure, deep market access and the low-latency capabilities for which TT is known. This integration allows TokWise to focus on its core strength—AI-driven power trading optimization and intelligent portfolio management—while giving its customers access to best-in-class execution technology.

Krasimir Kolev, Managing Partner of TokWise, said: "For any system dealing with intraday spot power, speed is everything. Partnering with Trading Technologies was essential to delivering the best possible product to our clients who include some of Europe's biggest energy firms and new market entrants. TT's speed and distribution across exchanges like EPEX and Nord Pool enable us to provide clients with low-latency order routing on proven, reliable infrastructure. As we onboard our initial customers and look to expand our exchange integration, TT will be a vital driver of our growth."

Alun Green, EVP and Managing Director, Futures and Options at TT, said: "The European energy markets are evolving quickly, and modern participants require highly specialized tools that don't compromise on execution quality. TokWise has a compelling, future-forward portfolio management solution that delivers smart trading optimization, and we are proud to provide the high-speed execution engine for it. This collaboration immediately expands the reach of TokWise's solution to major European spot power exchanges and validates our technology as the best choice for innovators in the energy trading space."

Handling over 2.8 billion transactions in 2024, the TT platform delivers a comprehensive suite of advanced tools for trade execution and order management, market data solutions, analytics, trade surveillance, risk management and infrastructure services to the world's leading sell-side institutions, buy-side firms and exchanges. Its expansive global network offers direct, high-speed access to more than 100 markets and liquidity venues across a growing number of asset classes, making it the preferred choice for leading proprietary and institutional traders globally.

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies ( www.tradingtechnologies.com ) is a global capital markets platform services company providing market-leading technology for the end-to-end trading operations of Tier 1 banks, brokerages, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. With its roots in listed derivatives, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company delivers "multi-X" solutions, with "X" representing asset classes, functions, workflows and geographies. This multi-X approach features trade execution services across futures and options, fixed income, foreign exchange (FX) and cryptocurrencies augmented by solutions for data and analytics, including transaction cost analysis (TCA); quantitative trading; compliance and trade surveillance; clearing and post-trade allocation; and infrastructure services. The award-winning TT platform ecosystem also helps exchanges deliver innovative solutions to their market participants, and technology companies to distribute their complementary offerings to Trading Technologies' clients.

About TokWise

TokWise ( www.tokwise.com ) is an AI-powered SaaS platform that enables energy producers, balance responsible parties (BRPs) and aggregators to optimize their short-term trading and portfolio management operations. Designed for the fast-evolving European power markets, TokWise delivers an integrated environment for forecasting, trading and compliance across Day-Ahead, Intraday and Balancing markets. The platform supports multi-market, multi-asset portfolio management, combining advanced AI analytics, automation and seamless integrations with market platforms. By empowering users to make faster, data-driven decisions, TokWise helps them enhance profitability, reduce operational complexity and stay ahead in increasingly dynamic power markets.

