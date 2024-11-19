Trading Technologies to offer clients access to Cboe equity index options

Move gives TT® platform users access to rapidly growing equity options space

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform provider, announced today that it will soon offer clients access to Cboe equity index options, giving TT clients access to the rapidly growing equity options trading space.

Slated for launch early in 2025, Cboe equity index options on the TT platform will enable the firm's broad client base of institutional market participants and professional traders to easily take positions in Cboe's popular index products, including its flagship S&P 500 Index (SPX), Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), Russell 2000 Index (RUT) and Mini SPX (XSP) options contracts.

Alun Green, TT's EVP Managing Director, Futures & Options, said: "TT has been a leader in exchange-traded derivatives throughout our existence. As we continue our expansion into new asset classes, U.S. equity options represent a significant part of the derivatives space. We're eager to unlock new opportunities for our clients with Cboe's hugely popular index options as a major first step in this diversification. Our clients want to participate via the powerful TT platform and trusted tools, and we're seeing particularly strong interest from firms in the Asia-Pacific region, which are excited to access the markets through the after-hours session we'll support."

"Our collaboration with TT is particularly timely as global demand for U.S. options continues to rise, with investors increasingly seeking exposure to the U.S. equity markets," said Catherine Clay, Global Head of Derivatives at Cboe Global Markets. "By offering clients access to Cboe's index options products, TT will further expand their customers' trading capabilities, enabling access to some of the most liquid markets in the world – including SPX, RUT and VIX options – and the ability to efficiently gain and manage exposure to U.S. large and small cap equity markets and market volatility. As the leading global derivatives exchange, Cboe is excited to support TT's expansion into U.S. equity options and broaden access to our markets and products for the global trading community."

TT has long offered clients access to Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) and more recently began providing access to Cboe FX, an over-the-counter market offering trading of spot foreign exchange, spot precious metals and FX non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).

