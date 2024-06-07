Trading Technologies' TT® platform named Best Listed Derivatives Trading Solution at TradingTech Insight USA Awards 2024

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform provider, announced that its TT platform has just won the award for Best Listed Derivatives Solution at the TradingTech Insight USA Awards 2024 after winning the same category in March at the TradingTech Insight Europe Awards. The awards were announced at a reception in New York last night following the TradingTech Insight USA Briefing.

TradingTech Insight is a publication of A-Team Group, whose editors work in collaboration with an Advisory Board to select the shortlists in each award category. Members of the capital markets community vote to determine the winners. This is the third consecutive annual win for the TT platform in the USA awards; it captured the most votes last year for Best Solution for Futures Trading and in 2022 for Best Sell-Side Execution Management System (EMS).

TT CEO Keith Todd said: "It's always a tremendous honor when the market participants who use our TT platform for a multitude of purposes reaffirm that it is a best-in-class solution. As we continue to build on our multi-asset capabilities to best serve our clients trading across asset classes, we will ensure that we consistently enhance our core strength as the leading listed derivatives solution provider. Thank you to A-Team Group for this wonderful recognition as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of our firm this year."

Angela Wilbraham, CEO at A-Team Group and host of the sixth annual TradingTech Insight Awards USA 2024, commented: "Congratulations to Trading Technologies for winning the Best Listed Derivatives Trading Solution award in this year's A-Team Group TradingTech Insight Awards USA 2024. These awards celebrate excellence in trading solutions, services and consultancy for capital markets, and focus on vendors providing exceptional trading infrastructure, trading technology and data solutions in North America. Our congratulations for their achievement in winning this award in a highly competitive contest."

The TT platform, which handled 2.2 billion transactions in 2023, was also named Best Listed Derivatives Trading Solution at the TradingTech Insight Awards Europe 2024, and Derivatives Trading System of the Year at the 2023 FOW International Awards and the 2023 FOW Asia Capital Markets Awards. TT was also named Best Algorithmic Trading Provider in the Waters Rankings 2023.

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies (www.tradingtechnologies.com) is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology platform provider to the global capital markets industry. The company's award-winning TT® platform connects to the world's major international exchanges and liquidity venues in listed derivatives alongside a growing number of asset classes, including fixed income, foreign exchange (FX) and cryptocurrencies. The TT platform delivers advanced tools for trade execution and order management, market data solutions, analytics, trade surveillance, risk management, clearing, post-trade allocation and infrastructure services to the world's leading sell-side institutions, buy-side firms and exchanges. The company's blue-chip client base includes the Tier 1 banks as well as brokers, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. These firms rely on the TT ecosystem to manage their end-to-end trading operations. In addition, exchanges utilize TT's technology to deliver innovative solutions to their market participants. TT also strategically partners with technology companies to make their complementary offerings available to Trading Technologies' global client base through the TT ecosystem.

