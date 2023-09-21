Trading Technologies' TT® platform named Derivatives Trading System of the Year at 2023 FOW Asia Capital Markets Awards

CHICAGO and SINGAPORE, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform provider, has just won the FOW Asia Capital Markets Award for Derivatives Trading System of the Year for its TT platform. Global Investor Group presented the award at a dinner ceremony in Singapore.

The FOW Asia Capital Markets Awards recognize the best and brightest innovations in the Asian derivatives industry. Winners are selected by a panel of independent judges with extensive experience in the industry.

TT CEO Keith Todd said: "We're thrilled that the judges recognized TT as Derivatives Trading System of the Year in Asia. The region has long been a vital part of our growth strategy, and we are grateful for the strong support we enjoy there. Clients in Asia and around the world who have chosen TT for derivatives trading are increasingly turning to us as a trusted partner to manage the full trade lifecycle across asset classes. As our derivatives offering continues to expand and we extend the platform into fixed income, FX and equities, our presence in Asia will only grow."

Judges cited TT's very strong business growth in recent years, with an award-winning platform they characterized as "innovation at its best." One judge said: "Two billion transactions in 2022 shows that TT is still the key platform for derivatives traders." Another citation shared by Global Investor Group was: "With the ability to accept order flow from any EMS, OMS or algo provider via FIX, and the recent AxeTrading purchase, this will further cement TT's place in the markets."

The TT platform connects to 60 global derivatives exchanges, including 17 in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, along with a growing number of venues covering additional asset classes. The platform delivers advanced tools for trade execution and order management, market data solutions, analytics, trade surveillance, risk management and infrastructure services to the world's leading sell-side institutions, buy-side firms and exchanges. With two billion transactions in 2022 alone, TT's volume is equivalent to many of the world's largest derivatives exchanges.

TT's presence in the Asia-Pacific region dates back to 2003, when the company opened an office in Sydney. Since that time, TT's footprint has grown to also include offices in Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Pune and Ahmedabad. The firm this summer opened its newest data center in Taipei, adding to Singapore, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Bangkok, Seoul and Sydney. The acquisition in March of AxeTrading further extended TT's APAC team.

