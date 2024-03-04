Trading Technologies' TT® platform wins Best Listed Derivatives Trading Solution at TradingTech Insight Europe Awards 2024

CHICAGO and LONDON, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform provider, has won the award for Best Listed Derivatives Trading Solution for its TT platform at the TradingTech Insight Awards Europe 2024. The awards were announced at the TradingTech Summit London on Thursday.

TradingTech Insight is a publication of A-Team Group. A-Team editors worked in collaboration with an Advisory Board to select the shortlist in each award category, and members of the capital markets community voted to determine the winners.

The honor is the third A-Team Group recognition for the TT platform in the past three years. The platform was voted Best Solution for Futures Trading in the TradingTech Insight USA Awards 2023 and Best Sell-Side Execution Management System (EMS) in the USA awards in 2022.

TT CEO Keith Todd said: "We've invested considerably in the TT platform to ensure that it remains the premier trading solution for listed derivatives. This includes the formation of new lines of business focused on bringing new features to market across algorithmic and quantitative trading solutions; trade surveillance and compliance; and data and analytics, including transaction cost analysis (TCA). We're very grateful to TradingTech Insight, A-Team Group and most importantly, the European professional trading community, for this high honor."

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies ( www.tradingtechnologies.com ) is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology platform provider to the global capital markets industry. The company's award-winning TT® platform connects to the world's major international exchanges and liquidity venues in listed derivatives alongside a growing number of asset classes, including fixed income, foreign exchange (FX) and cryptocurrencies. The TT platform delivers advanced tools for trade execution and order management, market data solutions, analytics, trade surveillance, risk management, clearing, post-trade allocation and infrastructure services to the world's leading sell-side institutions, buy-side firms and exchanges. The company's blue-chip client base includes the Tier 1 banks as well as brokers, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. These firms rely on the TT ecosystem to manage their end-to-end trading operations. In addition, exchanges utilize TT's technology to deliver innovative solutions to their market participants. TT also strategically partners with technology companies to make their complementary offerings available to Trading Technologies' global client base through the TT ecosystem.

