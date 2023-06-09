Trading Technologies' TT® Platform Wins Best Solution for Futures Trading at TradingTech Insight USA Awards 2023

Follows Last Year's Win of Best Sell-Side EMS Award

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform provider, announced that its TT platform was named Best Solution for Futures Trading at the TradingTech Insight USA Awards 2023 last evening in New York. Last year, the platform won for Best Sell-Side Execution Management System (EMS).

Trading Technologies won Best Solution for Futures Trading at the TradingTech Insight Awards USA 2023.

TradingTech Insight is a publication of A-Team Group. A-Team editors worked closely with an Advisory Board to select the shortlist in each award category, and members of the capital markets community voted to determine the winners.

Angela Wilbraham, CEO at A-Team Group and host of the TradingTech Insight Awards USA 2023, said: "Our awards recognize leading providers of trading technology solutions, services and consultancy to capital markets in North America, and Trading Technologies has proven themselves to be worthy winners of this prestigious title. We congratulate them on winning Best Solution for Futures Trading in recognition of their contribution to the financial trading technology industry."

TT CEO Keith Todd said: "It's truly an honor for TT to be singled out as the leading platform for futures trading. This is an exciting time for us as we are building on our decades-long leadership in listed derivatives to expand our footprint into new asset classes and service offerings. Thank you to TradingTech Insight and the professional trading community for this recognition."

The TT platform is a global financial ecosystem for institutions and professional traders that offers end-to-end, cross-asset solutions in a growing number of asset classes. The ultra-low-latency platform – accessible from anywhere – streamlines trade order, execution and workflow, enabling users to execute high-volume, real-time trades. Handling two billion transactions in 2022, the broker-neutral Software-as-as-Service (SaaS) solution provides connectivity to approximately 60 global derivatives exchanges. The breadth of the platform allows institutions to meet a full range of needs, from order and execution management and algorithmic trading through to surveillance and risk management, analytics and data, infrastructure and hosting, and post-trade allocation and clearing.

Now in its fifth year, the annual TradingTech Insight USA Awards recognize excellence in trading solutions and services for capital markets, and focus on vendors providing exceptional and innovative trading infrastructure, technology and data solutions dedicated to the challenges faced by firms operating in the U.S. trading environment.

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies ( www.tradingtechnologies.com ) is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology platform provider to the global capital markets industry. The company's award-winning TT® platform connects to the world's major international exchanges and liquidity venues in listed derivatives alongside a growing number of asset classes, including fixed income and cryptocurrencies. The TT platform delivers advanced tools for trade execution and order management, market data solutions, analytics, trade surveillance, risk management and infrastructure services to the world's leading sell-side institutions, buy-side firms and exchanges. The company's blue-chip client base includes the Tier 1 banks as well as brokers, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. These firms rely on the TT ecosystem to manage their end-to-end trading operations. In addition, exchanges utilize TT's technology to deliver innovative solutions to their market participants. TT also strategically partners with technology companies to make their complementary offerings available to Trading Technologies' global client base through the TT ecosystem.

SOURCE Trading Technologies