Trading Technologies wins 2023 Waters Rankings Award for Best Algorithmic Trading Provider

CHICAGO and LONDON, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform provider, today won the 2023 Waters Rankings Award for Best Algorithmic Trading Provider. The Waters Rankings Awards, in which "best-in-class service providers" are determined by votes from thousands of sell-side and buy-side market participants, recognized the firm for its TT® Premium Order Types offering for algorithmic trading.

TT CEO Keith Todd said: "We are truly honored to win this award and see that our algo offering is embraced by the trading community, which is best positioned to judge the usefulness of our sophisticated tools and quality of service. Our TT execution algos are designed by traders for traders, giving market participants the ability to place their focus on what they want to trade and on balancing their position, and letting the algorithms address and interact with the microstructure of the markets while reducing slippage."

Victor Anderson, Global Content Director, WatersTechnology, said: "Congratulations to Trading Technologies on winning the best algorithmic trading provider category in this year's Waters Rankings, based on votes from WatersTechnology's readers. The firm's acquisition of RCM-X last year has played an instrumental role in the success of its algo execution suite, which is gaining momentum globally."

The TT execution algos use a proprietary C++ stack technology that allows seamless integration with global markets directly from the TT platform. The algorithms are dynamically optimized based on market conditions. Clients can leverage best-of-breed synthetic TT Premium Order Types for ultra-low latency trading of futures, options, equities, fixed income, foreign exchange (FX) and more.

The TT platform offers a full range of algorithmic and automated trading solutions, including preconfigured order types, support for broker and third-party algos, tools for building and backtesting custom strategies, the industry-leading Autospreader® spread execution tool and colocated order execution. TT also provides access to dozens of global markets and venues for cross-asset trading of trading futures, options, fixed income, cryptocurrencies and more.

Presented by WatersTechnology, the Waters Rankings Awards annually celebrate and recognize the initiatives, innovation and achievements of the industry's technology and data providers over the past 12 months.

The firm's TT platform last month won the TradingTech Insight USA Award for Best Solution for Futures Trading and in December earned the honor of Derivatives Trading System of the Year at the FOW International Awards 2022.

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies ( www.tradingtechnologies.com ) is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology platform provider to the global capital markets industry. The company's award-winning TT® platform connects to the world's major international exchanges and liquidity venues in listed derivatives alongside a growing number of asset classes, including fixed income and cryptocurrencies. The TT platform delivers advanced tools for trade execution and order management, market data solutions, analytics, trade surveillance, risk management and infrastructure services to the world's leading sell-side institutions, buy-side firms and exchanges. The company's blue-chip client base includes the Tier 1 banks as well as brokers, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. These firms rely on the TT ecosystem to manage their end-to-end trading operations. In addition, exchanges utilize TT's technology to deliver innovative solutions to their market participants. TT also strategically partners with technology companies to make their complementary offerings available to Trading Technologies' global client base through the TT ecosystem.

