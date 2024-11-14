Trading Technologies wins Editors' Choice Award for Outstanding Market Data Services Provider - Fixed Income in The TRADE's Leaders in Trading 2024 Awards

CHICAGO and LONDON, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform provider, today announced that the firm has won The TRADE's Leaders in Trading 2024 award for Outstanding Market Data Services Provider – Fixed income. The category is one of the highly competitive Editors' Choice Awards judged by The TRADE's editorial panel based on achievements over the past year.

The awards were presented Nov. 7 in a ceremony in London at a gathering of hundreds of industry leaders. Nick Garrow, EVP Chief Revenue Officer, accepted the award on the firm's behalf.

Chris Heffernan, TT's EVP Managing Director, Fixed Income, said: "Following our acquisition of AxeTrading in 2023, we have been steadily building a comprehensive offering in fixed income that gives our customers access to pricing and execution across the world's most active trading venues. Our ultimate goal is to deliver a multi-asset trading solution that offers sophisticated trading tools, as well as powerful trading analytics and gold standard compliance monitoring. It's truly an honor to receive this recognition from the editors at The TRADE in such an intensely competitive marketplace."

TT's fixed income offering includes trading in listed derivatives, U.S. Treasuries, credit and emerging markets, municipal and government/agency bonds, sukuk (Islamic financial certificates) and interest rate swaps.

TT has received a dozen global and regional awards to date this year for the TT® platform, algorithmic trading solution, transaction cost analysis (TCA) tool, execution management system (EMS), order management system (OMS) and market data services.

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies ( www.tradingtechnologies.com ) is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology platform provider to the global capital markets industry. The company's award-winning TT® platform connects to the world's major international exchanges and liquidity venues in listed derivatives alongside a growing number of asset classes, including fixed income, foreign exchange (FX) and cryptocurrencies. The TT platform delivers advanced tools for trade execution and order management, market data solutions, analytics, trade surveillance, risk management, clearing, post-trade allocation and infrastructure services to the world's leading sell-side institutions, buy-side firms and exchanges. The company's blue-chip client base includes the Tier 1 banks as well as brokers, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. These firms rely on the TT ecosystem to manage their end-to-end trading operations. In addition, exchanges utilize TT's technology to deliver innovative solutions to their market participants. TT also strategically partners with technology companies to make their complementary offerings available to Trading Technologies' global client base through the TT ecosystem.

SOURCE Trading Technologies