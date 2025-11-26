Trading Technologies Wins E/OMS Provider of the Year and Best Execution Product of the Year in Risk.net's Markets Technology Awards

Two recognitions honor TT® platform for execution and order management and firm's transaction cost analysis (TCA) solution

CHICAGO and LONDON, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform services provider, last night won two awards at Risk.net's Markets Technology Awards 2026 in London. The publication honored the firm as E/OMS (Execution/Order Management System) Provider of the Year for its TT platform, while Abel Noser Solutions, a Trading Technologies company, won the award for Best Execution Product of the Year.

The Markets Technology Awards recognize industry-leading organizations across a range of categories, with winners decided by a judging panel consisting of technology users and members of the Risk.net editorial team.

The Best Execution award was the second for Abel Noser in the past week, as it won The TRADE's Editor's Choice Award for TCA Provider of the Year for the second consecutive year in the Leaders in Trading New York Awards.

TT CEO Justin Llewellyn-Jones said: "These awards are a testament to the success we've had in expanding our products and services to meet a broader range of needs for the most discerning financial institutions. We're laser focused on delivering high-performance technology with tools that bring powerful results and cost efficiencies to our clients. We are grateful to Risk.net and the judges for these tremendous honors."

A pioneer in helping buy-side and sell-side firms lower costs associated with trading, Abel Noser is the industry-leading provider of TCA and best execution for investment managers, brokers, asset owners and consultants, offering comprehensive products and services for global equities, foreign exchange (FX), futures, fixed income and options. TT Futures TCA - one of the newer offerings - leverages the industry's largest collection of anonymized, aggregated microsecond-level futures market and trade data.

The TT platform handled more than 2.8 billion derivatives transactions alone in 2024. Through its EMS, TT provides access to more than 100 global exchanges and venues for cross-asset trading. Through TT OMS, firms can accept, manage and execute orders and conduct post-trade confirmations and allocations. The expansion of the platform to deliver multi-asset functionality enables clients to utilize sophisticated order and execution management tools in the E/OMS for high-, low- and no-touch workflows across their global trading operations in each of the asset classes. TT's open architecture allows users to integrate their systems with TT to access their own market connections, private liquidity or execution algorithms, and import data from external sources enterprise-wide.

TT has earned more than 20 awards and honors in 2025, including for its EMS and OMS, algorithmic trading solution, trade surveillance solution and TCA offering. In June, TT Trade Surveillance won the award for Trade Surveillance Product of the Year at the Risk Technology Awards, also hosted by Risk.net.

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies ( www.tradingtechnologies.com ) is a global capital markets platform services company providing market-leading technology for the end-to-end trading operations of Tier 1 banks, brokerages, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. With its roots in listed derivatives, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company delivers "multi-X" solutions, with "X" representing asset classes, functions, workflows and geographies. This multi-X approach features trade execution services across futures and options, fixed income, foreign exchange (FX) and cryptocurrencies augmented by solutions for data and analytics, including transaction cost analysis (TCA); quantitative trading; compliance and trade surveillance; clearing and post-trade allocation; and infrastructure services. The award-winning TT platform ecosystem also helps exchanges deliver innovative solutions to their market participants, and technology companies to distribute their complementary offerings to Trading Technologies' clients.

SOURCE Trading Technologies