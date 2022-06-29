Trading World Cup: IronFX’s Homage to the FIFA World Cup

Those who register early for the competition, between the 20th and the 30th of June 2022, will receive a 40% discount on their deposit and enter the competition with only a $300 deposit.

Trading Phases

The competition kicks off with Groups which involves traders from each region competing against other traders from the same region. The four groups are based on four regions: Europe, Asia, Africa and Middle East, and Latin America. During the Qualifiers and Finals phases, all traders will compete against each other, regardless of their region and country of residence.

Season schedule

1. Groups

The competition starts on the 1st of July and, during this phase which will last for a month, traders need to deposit a minimum of $500 and start trading.

2. Qualifiers

Traders who enter the second phase of the forex competition between the 1st of August and the 31st of August will need to deposit a minimum of $750.

3. Finals

In the Finals, which starts from the 1st of September until the end of the same month, traders need to deposit a minimum of $1,000.

Prizes

Groups

12 winners will receive Full FIFA World Cup Experience package with 1 ticket to a World Cup game.

Qualifiers

10 lucky winners will receive 1 Full FIFA World Cup Experience package each with 1 ticket to a World Cup game.

Finals

5 winners will receive World Cup Packages with tickets to games, plus cash prizes. The first winner will get 2 World Cup Packages worth $20,000 including tickets to games for two and $15,000 in cash prize.

The ball is in your court!

To get the ball rolling and score big for a chance to watch your favourite football stars in action, you can open a trading account via our dedicated page, deposit the relevant amount and start trading!

About IronFX

IronFX is the award-winning global leader in online trading, with state-of-the-art trading platforms and more than 500 tradable instruments in forex, spot metals, futures, shares, spot indices and commodities. The broker serves more than 1.5 million retail clients from over 180 countries providing some of the most competitive conditions in the industry including ultra-low spreads and fast execution.

Related Links:

IronFX Website: https://www.ironfx.com/

To register for the competition:

https://www.ironfx.com/en/client-portal/accounts/trading-world-cup

Are you a new IronFX client? Register here to join:

https://www.ironfx.com/en/register?campaign=trading-world-cup

All trading involves risk. It is possible to lose all your capital.

*Terms and Conditions apply.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1811836/IronFX_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1850389/Trading_World_Cup.jpg

SOURCE IronFX