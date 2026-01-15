TradingBlock Joins Nant Global Finance, Advancing Its Mission to Deliver Professional-Grade Trading Access

TradingBlock customers see continuity today—and new possibilities for innovation, access,

and efficiency tomorrow

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TradingBlock, recently named the "2025 Best Brokerage for Options Trading" by Benzinga, today announced that it is extending its history of innovation by joining Nant Global Finance, Inc. ("NANT"), a newly formed, fully integrated, blockchain-enabled capital markets platform, subject to final FINRA approvals.

Founded in 2003, TradingBlock is a technology-driven online brokerage designed for active and professional traders seeking control, transparency, and performance. TradingBlock provides electronic trading access to U.S. equities, options, and futures, supported by advanced order routing, customizable interfaces, and professional-grade options trading tools.

Built by traders, TradingBlock draws on decades of real-world experience that began on the Chicago Board Options Exchange trading floor. That heritage continues to shape the firm's focus on customized execution capabilities, flexible platform design, and tools built to support sophisticated trading strategies.

TradingBlock further differentiates itself through responsive, U.S.-based trade desk support staffed by seasoned trading professionals who understand the urgency and complexity of active trading. The firm serves individual traders, small institutions, asset managers, hedge funds, and registered investment advisors (RIAs) through web-based and mobile platforms.

Joining NANT represents a strategic milestone in TradingBlock's evolution—one that reinforces its commitment to innovation while preserving the customer experience traders rely on today.

Continuity for Customers, Opportunity for Innovation

There are no changes to TradingBlock's platforms, tools, or customer relationships today. TradingBlock will continue to operate as a regulated broker-dealer platform, delivering the same high-performance trading experience customers expect.

At the same time, joining NANT gives TradingBlock access to a broader, fully integrated blockchain-based capital markets ecosystem—combining regulated broker-dealers, transfer agents, exchanges, and blockchain-enabled settlement infrastructure. This foundation creates opportunities to enhance transparency, efficiency, and market access over time, while remaining squarely within existing regulatory frameworks.

Through NANT, TradingBlock is positioned to:

Continue delivering professional-grade trading access across equities, options, and futures

Explore digital securities trading aligned with evolving market structure and regulation

Evaluate advanced settlement and tokenization technologies, where appropriate and permitted

Scale innovation while maintaining strong investor protections and regulatory discipline

"TradingBlock has always believed that better technology and broader access lead to better markets," said Jere Wickert, CEO of TradingBlock "Joining NANT allows us to continue serving our customers exactly as we do today, while positioning TradingBlock to thoughtfully evolve alongside a modern, regulated market infrastructure."

A Shared Vision for the Future of Public Markets

NANT is supported by Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong and by the Los Angeles Times as a strategic shareholder and marketing partner. NANT also brings a portfolio of blockchain intellectual property and a leadership team with decades of experience modernizing capital markets infrastructure.

"TradingBlock brings a deep trading heritage and a technology-first culture to the NANT ecosystem," said Mark Elenowitz, CEO of Nant Global Finance, Inc. "As we build a fully integrated capital markets platform, TradingBlock will play an important role in delivering innovative, compliant trading access for active and professional investors."

Looking Ahead

As regulatory approvals are completed, TradingBlock will continue to operate as it does today while evolving alongside NANT's broader initiative to modernize capital markets infrastructure. Customers can expect continuity now and the potential for meaningful enhancements over time—guided by transparency, compliance, and a trader-first philosophy.

About TradingBlock

TradingBlock is a FINRA-member broker-dealer and comprehensive trading technology platform and brokerage solutions provider launched in 2003 and headquartered in Chicago. Made for the way you trade, TradingBlock offers highly customizable trading tools across three lines of business serving sophisticated individual traders, small institutions, hedge funds and asset managers, and independent RIA firms. When it comes to building, implementing, and supporting custom trading technology, TradingBlock provides customers with a top-tier brokerage team that can meet their unique and evolving demands, through a platform that seamlessly integrates options trading. TradingBlock is a member of FINRA, SIPC and NFA. For more information, visit tradingblock.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation is not permitted. Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified, and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (ii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iii) loss of one or more key executives or brand ambassadors; and (iv) changes in legal or regulatory requirements in the markets in which we operate. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Complete acquisitions of AOS is pending FINRA approval (currently 24% owned; remaining 76% to be acquired following CMA approvals by FINRA). TradingBlock is a member of FINRA, SIPC and NFA (www.tradingblock.com).

