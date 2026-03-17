TradingBlock Launches Full Online Cash Management for Qualified IRA Brokerage Accounts

New platform features give clients convenient, end-to-end digital control over IRA funding and withdrawals

CHICAGO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Online broker TradingBlock today announced the launch of full online cash-management capabilities for qualified IRA brokerage accounts. The enhanced platform now supports digital deposits and withdrawals, tax-withholding management, transfer automation and scheduling, and secure linking to external financial institutions.

With these new features, TradingBlock clients can conveniently manage and schedule all transactions to and from their IRA accounts without the need for error-prone, time-consuming paperwork. The platform streamlines the process of funding and distributing from Traditional, Roth and SEP (Simplified Employee Pension) IRAs while helping clients stay current with federal and state tax-withholding requirements.

"Our goal has always been to eliminate the friction investors face when building their financial future, whether they are trading stock, leveraging options or managing their retirement assets," said TradingBlock Vice President of Market Strategy Michael Martin. "In bringing fully digital cash-management tools to our IRA clients, we're providing them with the control, convenience and automation they need to manage their assets with confidence."

Key benefits of the new cash-management capabilities include:

Full digital control of IRA funding and withdrawals, including regularly scheduled transfers

Secure linking to external financial institutions for fast, seamless transactions

Elimination of burdensome paperwork required for deposits and withdrawals

Easy management of tax withholding and compliance with evolving federal and state regulations

"The launch of these enhancements is another example of TradingBlock's commitment to building and democratizing technology that empowers everyday investors," Martin said.

About TradingBlock

TradingBlock is a FINRA-member broker-dealer and comprehensive trading technology platform and brokerage solutions provider launched in 2003 and headquartered in Chicago. Made for the way you trade, TradingBlock offers highly customizable trading tools across three lines of business serving sophisticated individual traders, small institutions, hedge funds and asset managers, and independent RIA firms. When it comes to building, implementing, and supporting custom trading technology, TradingBlock provides customers with a top-tier brokerage team that can meet their unique and evolving demands through a platform that seamlessly integrates options trading. TradingBlock is a member of FINRA, SIPC and NFA. For more information, visit tradingblock.com.

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Brandon Blackwell

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SOURCE TradingBlock