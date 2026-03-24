TradingBlock Named "Trading Platform of the Year" in 2026 FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Celebrates a Decade of Recognizing the World's Most Innovative Financial Technology Companies

CHICAGO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Online broker TradingBlock, today announced that it has been named "Trading Platform of the Year" in the 10th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market today.

TradingBlock: 2026 Trading Platform of the Year

For retail investors, TradingBlock delivers a highly customizable experience with zero commissions on stocks and ETFs, ultra-low-cost options trading, and no account minimums. Traders can build and save multiple dashboards, tailor layouts to specific strategies, and manage positions seamlessly across mobile and desktop with full parity. Professionals, meanwhile, benefit from institutional-grade capabilities, including broker-neutral execution for maximum flexibility, custom algorithmic routing tailored to individual strategies, and seamless integration with a wide range of trading platforms.

With TradingBlock, traders can build, save, and switch between custom dashboards tailored to specific setups and workflows according to their evolving needs. TradingBlock Pro empowers professional users with the ability to choose among multiple executing brokers and custom order-routing algorithms, allowing for more control, flexibility, and efficiency when executing certain trading strategies. The My IPO Platform provides greater access to IPOs and Regulation A+ offerings for individual investors, and enables immediate trading post-offering in qualified and non-qualified accounts.

"TradingBlock is redefining what's possible for ambitious traders ready to take the next step," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "TradingBlock gives retail traders access to control and flexibility traditionally reserved for professionals. Built with options at its core, the platform empowers self-directed investors to move beyond basic investing and trade with confidence and precision. We extend our sincere congratulations to the entire TradingBlock team for taking home the "Trading Platform of the Year" award for 2026."

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a wide range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrencies, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and more. The 2026 program represents a milestone year, reflecting a decade of spotlighting the companies driving measurable innovation across the global financial technology ecosystem.

"Our technology has been refined over more than 20 years in the professional trading space. Long trusted by active traders, proprietary firms, and institutions, we have brought this battle-tested infrastructure to retail traders without simplifying away essential tools. This platform is the unification of professional trading technology with a modern retail experience," said Jere Wickert, CEO of TradingBlock. "We're grateful to receive this award from FinTech Breakthrough. Through user-centered design and constant innovation, we will continue to deliver on our mission to bring Wall Street-caliber tools to every trader, while evolving with them at every step."

TradingBlock facilitates over 600,000 trades per month with more than four million options contracts traded monthly.

About TradingBlock

TradingBlock is a FINRA-member broker-dealer and comprehensive trading technology platform and brokerage solutions provider launched in 2003 and headquartered in Chicago. Made for the way you trade, TradingBlock offers highly customizable trading tools across three lines of business serving sophisticated individual traders, small institutions, hedge funds and asset managers, and independent RIA firms. When it comes to building, implementing, and supporting custom trading technology, TradingBlock provides customers with a top-tier brokerage team that can meet their unique and evolving demands through a platform that seamlessly integrates options trading. TradingBlock is a member of FINRA, SIPC and NFA. For more information, visit tradingblock.com.

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring breakthrough innovation in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the standout achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories that include Payments, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrency, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact:

Brandon Blackwell

Haven Tower Group

[email protected]

SOURCE TradingBlock